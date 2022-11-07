has revamped some of its iconic snacks, but its new packaging might be stepping on Julius Pringles' toes.

The brand recently dropped its new Frito-Lay Minis, which offer bite-sized versions of Cheetos, Doritos and SunChips, and are packaged in a tall canister. The packaging is reminiscent of the Pringles can, which is owned by Frito-Lay rival The Company and debuted more than 50 years ago, according to Ad Week.

According to the Frito-Lay website, the Minis were designed to be taken on the go and are available at select U.S. retailers for $2.79.

"There aren't many canister options out there, so we're bringing more variety and flavor to the snack aisle with this new product line," Stacy Taffet, SVP of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement about the product's design, per Ad Week.

However, many think the canister snack market is exclusive to Pringles.

"Copycat . Awesome job marketing department at frito lay. Very innovative," one person commented on a LinkedIn post about the Frito-Lay Minis.

Another person speculated, "I wonder if there are any trade dress infringements there. They didn't do much to differentiate the cans from Pringles."