The Limited-Edition Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Candle Sold Out in Days — But You Can Still Get Your Hands on These Etsy Dupes The candle looks and smells like a cup of hot cocoa.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • The limited-edition Swiss Miss candle sold out in just four days.
  • The product won't be restocked, but Etsy sellers have the next best thing.

Hot cocoa season is in full swing, and Swiss Miss marked the occasion by releasing a limited-edition candle that looks and smells like hot chocolate.

Swiss Miss, owned by the Conagra Brands food company, collaborated with fragrance company Candier by Ryan Porter to create a candle that smells like a cup of its signature hot cocoa with notes of chocolate, vanilla, hazelnut, sugar, and praline. The candle sits in a Swiss Miss-branded mug with "marshmallows" on top.

The limited-edition candle was available for purchase for $36 on shopryanporter.com beginning November 7. But a company spokesperson told Fox News that the candle sold out in four days and will not be restocked.

Conagra Brands | The Swiss Miss® Candier® Candle

If you missed your chance to score a Swiss Miss candle, the hot cocoa candle market is still in full swing on Etsy.

The small business ecommerce marketplace has more than 30 pages of listings for candles that smell and/or look like a fresh cup of cocoa.

One seller, ComfyCozyBlanketCoUS, sells a cocoa-scented candle topped with marshmallow-scented fluff for $30. Other sellers are embracing the holiday spirit with notes of peppermint and gingerbread, like InterstellarApotheca, which sells festive candles for $12.50 and up depending on size and scent.

Currently, most Etsy orders will arrive before the gift-giving season begins.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Ecommerce Holidays Holiday Shopping Etsy Candles News and Trends Small Businesses Business News

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A 'Silver Tsunami' Is About to Upend the Housing Market, Says Analyst Who Accurately Predicted the 2008 Financial Crisis

A rash of Baby Boomers nearing retirement are expected to start downsizing next year.

By Amanda Breen
Branding

5 Priceless Lessons the Rolling Stones Teach Us About Business Success

The band is a testament to how to build a brand — and a business — that stands the test of time.

By Brian T. Edmondson
Starting a Business

Her Childhood Bullies Inspired Her to Start a Brand. It Boasts Over $20 Million Annual Revenue Now — and Just Appeared on Stage With Taylor Swift.

Little Words Project founder Adriana Carrig was bullied growing up, so she channeled her "pain into purpose" with small, wearable affirmations that became a big business.

By Amanda Breen
Making a Change

Give the Gift of Language Learning with Babbel, Now $149.97 for Life

Master 14 languages and save $450 off the usual price, now through November 16.

By Entrepreneur Store
Employee Experience & Recruiting

What Employers and Employees Need to Know About These Tricky Parts of Employment Agreements

It's important for employers to understand what these types of restrictive agreements mean for employees and employers alike; and what the recourse is if and when one is breached.

By Mital Makadia
Business News

Dior Just Launched an Expensive Skincare Line for Some Very Unexpected Consumers — Who Won't Even Be Footing the Bill

The luxury brand is targeting a market that's expected to grow beyond $20 billion by 2031.

By Amanda Breen