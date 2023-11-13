The candle looks and smells like a cup of hot cocoa.

Hot cocoa season is in full swing, and Swiss Miss marked the occasion by releasing a limited-edition candle that looks and smells like hot chocolate.

Swiss Miss, owned by the Conagra Brands food company, collaborated with fragrance company Candier by Ryan Porter to create a candle that smells like a cup of its signature hot cocoa with notes of chocolate, vanilla, hazelnut, sugar, and praline. The candle sits in a Swiss Miss-branded mug with "marshmallows" on top.

The limited-edition candle was available for purchase for $36 on shopryanporter.com beginning November 7. But a company spokesperson told Fox News that the candle sold out in four days and will not be restocked.

Conagra Brands | The Swiss Miss® Candier® Candle

If you missed your chance to score a Swiss Miss candle, the hot cocoa candle market is still in full swing on Etsy.

The small business ecommerce marketplace has more than 30 pages of listings for candles that smell and/or look like a fresh cup of cocoa.

One seller, ComfyCozyBlanketCoUS, sells a cocoa-scented candle topped with marshmallow-scented fluff for $30. Other sellers are embracing the holiday spirit with notes of peppermint and gingerbread, like InterstellarApotheca, which sells festive candles for $12.50 and up depending on size and scent.

Currently, most Etsy orders will arrive before the gift-giving season begins.