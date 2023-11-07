The iconic beverage is celebrating its 40th birthday with a fragrance launch.

The espresso martini (a cocktail consisting of vodka, coffee liqueur, and espresso), has been a trendy drink order for the last few years—but it was actually invented in 1983.

Now, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the beverage, Absolut Vodka and Kahlúa coffee liqueur teamed up to create a fragrance called "No. 83," inspired by the year the caffeinated cocktail was invented.

The scent, which costs $105, has notes of dark chocolate, sugar cane rum, arabica coffee, velvety foam, benzoin, night musk, and decadence, was inspired by the drink's origin story, according to Imaginary Authors, the company distributing the scent.

According to Imaginary Authors, the drink was created in a London bar in 1983 following an exchange between a supermodel and a bartender.

"A supermodel told the bartender she didn't know if she needed a cocktail, a coffee, or both. Forty years later and the rest is history," Imaginary Authors states.

Blend "No. 83" follows the resurgence in popularity of the four-decade-old drink. Market research firm Datassential found that espresso martinis were found on 5% of U.S. menus, which is up 164% over the past four years, according to the Nation's Restaurant News.

Last year, espresso martinis made the top 10 list of most-ordered drinks in the U.S., according to research firm CGA by Nielsen IQ.

The limited-run fragrance can be purchased for preorder now on the Imaginary Authors website and is expected to ship by November 24.

