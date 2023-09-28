The multi-Grammy winner was spotted eating a chicken tender with ketchup and "seemingly ranch" while watching Travis Kelce at the Chiefs' game last weekend.

Heinz is releasing a new sauce inspired by a Taylor Swift meme that has finally made the Internet stop talking about the Roman Empire.

Last Sunday, Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in a luxury box amid a reported new romance with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce. Photos of the evening quickly went viral, including one that dissected her dinner.

"Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!" a fan account captioned the image with Swift's plate on display at the game. The post has been viewed 32.3 million times.

| Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch! pic.twitter.com/rpAOP2HFtT — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) September 24, 2023

The fan's "seemingly ranch" word choice instantly became a meme with people using the language to caption photos of red and white items. In one instance, the Empire State Building tweeted a photo lit up in red and white. Infiniti also used "ketchup and seemingly ranch" to caption a photo of a red and a white car.

Now Heinz is capitalizing on the meme with a new product called "Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch," which is a combo of the two condiments.

"We know Heinz fans have an irrational love for the brand, and Swifties will do anything for their Pop Icon, so it only made sense to blend the two together!" Heinz said in a statement to Fox Business.

Heinz will only release 100 bottles of the sauce, which pays homage to Kelce, who wears No. 87, and Swift's well-known lucky number, 13. Together, it adds up to 100. Heinz has yet to reveal an exact date for the product drop but said it will be available "soon" on Instagram.

Since Swift's appearance at the game, sales of Kelce's jersey have jumped 400%, sportswear company Fanatics told the Associated Press. Since the game, it has become one of the top 5 best-selling jerseys.

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Pay Patrons Restaurant Checks While on Date