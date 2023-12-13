Sarah Jessica Parker's Iconic 'Sex and the City' Tutu Was Found in a Bin for $5 — Now It Could Fetch 2,000 Times That at Auction The tutu is opening for bidding at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills.

By Sam Silverman

And just like that, a skirt once among $5 discards became a cult favorite worth thousands of dollars.

The iconic tutu that Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, wears in the opening credits of "Sex and the City" is now available at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills — and is set to go for a pretty penny.

The skirt was famously found in a $5 bin in New York City's garment district by the show's costume designer, Patricia Field, and one of five used for the show's opener.

Courtesy of HBO | Sarah Jessica Parker in the opening credits of "Sex and the City."

The skirt is a part of the "Unstoppable: Signatures Styles of Iconic Women in Fashion" auction and is estimated to sell for between $8,000 and $12,000 — a reflection of the show's impact on fashion, said Julien's Auctions Co-founder and Executive Director, Martin Nolan.

The item's description says it is an "oyster white tulle three-tier tutu skirt with a matching satin waistband, lined with white spandex," and there is no label or size tag.

"[The skirt] broke all the fashion rules by mixing streetwear and high fashion — and became one of the first of the show's many fashion styles that would influence generations of fashionistas and mass-market fashion trends up until today," Nolan told Fox News.

The online-only auction kicked off on Monday and is set to close on Jan. 11, 2024.

The auction also includes items from Cher, Elizabeth Taylor, and Paris Hilton.
