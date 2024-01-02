Eminem Requests Protective Order Against Bravo 'Housewives' in Trademark Dispute, Refuses to Appear in Court The real Slim Shady isn't standing up—in court—after filing an opposition to a trademark application for the "Reasonably Shady" podcast in February 2023.

By Sam Silverman

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Eminem speaks during a ceremony honoring 50 Cent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Eminem is seeking a protection order from two cast members of "The Real Housewives of Potomac."

The request, submitted on Dec. 15, follows the rapper's ongoing trademark dispute with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon over their trademark application for the duo's "Reasonably Shady" podcast.

According to the Patent and Trademark Office, the pair filed to trademark their podcast name in February 2022. However, Eminem – who has been known as "Slim Shady" and "Shady" since 1996 and owns the trademark for use on merchandise and records – filed an opposition to the request in February 2023, stating that granting the trademark could damage his brand and cause "confusion," according to People.

Following his opposition, the reality stars requested Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III, to appear in court for a deposition in October. In his response to the request, he's seeking a protection order against the two. The filing states that his appearance would be "burdensome" as he has "limited knowledge of the subjects at issue."

In the filing, the rapper's team gave three other options to go in his place, including his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, who has "superior knowledge to Mathers on the relevant topics," according to the documents obtained by People.

"It was under Rosenberg's direction that Mathers registered SHADY marks asserted in this case," the documents read, adding that Mathers "is removed from the daily activities and details that comprise the use and promotion of" the SHADY trademark.

Additionally, the documents state that the reality stars were "premature and procedurally improper," with their request, and they have "have yet to serve" Mathers.

Following the rapper's response, Bryant and Dixon's attorney Andrea Evans stated to People that they'd "like to question Mathers at least about his use of the expressions Slim Shady and Shady."

She added, "It's unclear to us that Mathers can be the owner of the trademarks and file this suit against our clients but he will not make himself available to be deposed."
