WLBT's Barbara Bassett used the rapper's "fo shizzle" phrase during a live broadcast, causing the station to let her go.

A Jackson, Mississippi, news anchor and meteorologist has been removed from her morning spot on WLBT and her bio stricken from the station's website after saying Snoop Dogg lyrics during a live broadcast.

Earlier this month, Barbara Bassett and her news crew were talking about Snoop Dogg's new wine, Snoop Cali Blanc. Co-anchor Wilson Stribling made a comment to Bassett about putting a "Snoop Dogg tattoo on her shoulder." To which, Bassett responded with the lyrics.

Longtime Mississippi news anchor appears to no longer be employed with the news team after saying, "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" on airhttps://t.co/O5tFTsac1g pic.twitter.com/hs01IyVQaL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 24, 2023

Bassett was quoting a phrase popularized by rapper Snoop Dogg. But the term is slang for the N-word.

No comment from the station

Mississippi's Clarion-Ledger has reached out to Bassett and WLBT staff for comment, but so far everyone is tight-lipped. "As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters," said WLBT Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry.

This is not the first time Bassett has run into trouble for controversial remarks. In October 2022, she used the word "grandmammy," an old slave term, while speaking to a Black reporter. At that time, Bassett apologized.