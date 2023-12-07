Ever wanted to live like a Disney character? Now you can at a new community in North Carolina.

Storyliving by Disney, a Disney-owned development company, announced plans this week to build a 1,500-acre community in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

According to a company press release, the project, called Asteria, will house 4,000 single- and multi-family homes and will also include housing exclusively for people 55 age older.

Pittsboro is near Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill in North Carolina.

Community amenities will include a clubhouse, wellness center, and restaurants that will host Disney-themed dinners and other brand-related activities.

The homes are set to go up for sale beginning in 2027.

Although Disney has not listed the cost of the North Carolina homes, homes in Cotino, Storyliving by Disney's community in Rancho Mirage, California, start around $2 million, according to the company's website.

Disney broke ground on Cotino in April 2022, per USA Today, with residents expected to move in by 2024.

This isn't Disney's first foray into residential real estate and community planning. In 2011 Disney partnered with local investors to create the Golden Oaks community in Orlando, Florida. Homes in Golden Oaks go for up to $19 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Disney is in charge of Golden Oak's daily operations and provides private bus transportation to the parks.

Disney first announced plans to create Disney-inspired residential communities under the Storyline umbrella in April 2022.

"The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast," said Senior Vice President and General Manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses, Claire Bilby, said in a press release. "Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney's innate curiosity and North Carolina's spirit of discovery."