Still Paying for Adobe Acrobat? Try This Instead.

Subscription fatigue isn't just about Netflix and Spotify—it's your business and work tools, too. Adobe Acrobat's recurring fees can feel like a necessary evil, but they're not. An equally powerful alternative lets you ditch the monthly payments for good.

Meet PDF Expert, a Mac app that offers a lifetime subscription. Unlike Adobe Acrobat, just pay once to keep this tool for life. Even if you upgrade Macs, your subscription follows. Head to checkout to get PDF Expert at our unbeatable price: $79.99 (reg. $139.99).

Say goodbye to PDF woes and fees for life

Multiple reviewers compare PDF Expert to Adobe Acrobat, one saying, "All the utility and none of the hassles of Acrobat Pro," while the other writes how it works the same, "for substantially less money."

It has all the PDF tools you need and no confusing interface to get in your way when it's time to get work done. Buy and download PDF Expert now to unlock all of these features for life:

  • Edit: Fix typos, add paragraphs, insert images, and link to external pages directly in your PDFs.
  • Annotate: Highlight key points, add comments, and use custom stamps for efficient reviews.
  • Organize: Merge multiple files, rearrange or delete pages, and split PDFs into separate documents.
  • Convert: Turn PDFs into Word, Excel, or image files—or create PDFs from various file types.
  • Fill out: Complete interactive forms, sign documents electronically, and redact sensitive information.
  • Recognize text: Use OCR to make scans searchable, enhance quality, and crop pages as needed.

Check out now to get a PDF Expert lifetime subscription for $79.99 (reg. $139.99). You won't find a better price anywhere else.

