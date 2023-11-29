'Building Is a Lot More Fun Than Fixing': Here's What Disney CEO Bob Iger Told Employees in a Town Hall Address Iger's CEO contract was extended through 2026 in July.

By Emily Rella

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

It's been a rough year fiscally and organizationally for the most magical company on Earth, but Disney CEO Bob Iger was optimistic in an employee town hall meeting on Tuesday.

Iger spoke to employees about the unforeseen challenges he's seen since returning to the company as CEO in November 2022.

"I knew that there were myriad challenges that I would face coming back," he told employees. "I won't say that it was easy, but I've never second-guessed the decision to come back, and being back still feels great."

Related: Disney Layoffs Continue This Week: Eliminating 7,000 Roles

Iger then noted that Disney has "emerged from a period of a lot of fixing to one of building again," namely on areas of the company that "needed fixing."

"I can tell you building is a lot more fun than fixing," Iger said.

The optimistic outlook follows nearly 7,000 company-wide job cuts this year and a mass effort to cut spending, including an estimated $25 million budget cut on content (sports, films, streaming services) in fiscal 2024.

"We have real reason at Disney to be optimists, and it starts with the fact that we're Disney," Iger told employees. "And Disney, as you know, is a brand unto itself, but it's also an umbrella company that houses many assets and many great brands. So, reason to be optimistic number one is that."

The CEO said that the company will look at its portfolio with an "eye towards" businesses that provide the most promise for growth to "serve shareholders" best.

Related: Who Is Disney CEO Bob Iger?

Iger returned as CEO last year following a contentious run by Bob Chapek.

Iger's contract was extended through 2026 in July.

Disney also initiated several price hikes in early 2023 for park admission and passes, but Iger quickly reversed that decision after dwindling admission numbers and consumer complaints.

"In our zeal to grow profits, we may have been a little bit too aggressive about some of our pricing," he said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference this past March. "I think there's a way to continue to grow that business, but be smarter about how we price, so that we maintain that brand value of accessibility."

Related: Disney World Sees Smaller Crowds Amid Price Hikes, Summer Heat

The Walt Disney Co. was down 2.75% in a one-year period as of Wednesday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Disney CEOs Bob Iger

Most Popular

See all
Buy a Franchise

Learn the Secrets of Running 20+ Businesses as a Side Hustle — Finding and Nurturing Your 'STIC People'

Explore the critical importance of choosing the right franchise manager and the innovative 'STIC' approach.

By Ryan Zink
Business Plans

How You Can Use the 80/20 Rule to Unlock Success and Maximize Your Impact

Our success is determined by where we focus our efforts.

By Patrick Carroll
Business News

Apple Moves to Sever Ties With Goldman Sachs — Here's What That Means for Apple Card and Savings Holders

The end may be near for one of the most prominent alliances between a technology firm and a banking institution.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

6 Surprising Psychological Tricks the Best Advertisements Use

Research shows there are universally effective strategies in advertisments. Here's one that uses a bunch of them.

By Thomas McKinlay
Business Plans

She Wrote An 'Escape Plan' to Quit Her Job and Move to an Island. Now She's There Generating Nearly $300,000 A Year

"My detailed, step-by-step plan on how I would quit my job and move to a Caribbean island."

By Jason Feifer
Side Hustle

She Started a Furniture-Flipping Side Hustle to Pay Off a $10,000 Dental Bill. It Surpassed Her Full-Time Job's Income Within a Year — Earning Up to $37,000 a Month.

Lilly Skjoldahl launched The Furniture Dr. out of necessity — and the decision would change her life.

By Amanda Breen