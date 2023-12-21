Toyota is recalling one million vehicles in the U.S. due to a passenger seat airbag defect.

The Japanese car company posted a notice on Wednesday stating that the front passenger airbag might not deploy properly in a crash because the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors — which allow the airbag system to measure the passenger's weight — could have been "improperly manufactured."

If the OCS sensors fail to detect someone's weight and can't differentiate between an adult and a child, the airbag might not deploy because it could injure a small person, according to CNN.

The issue could cause a short circuit and might not allow the airbag to deploy in certain situations, raising the risk of injury.

The recall affects 2020 to 2022 Toyota and Lexus vehicles; the Toyota Motor Corporation owns Lexus.

Toyota will notify all affected vehicle owners by the middle of February 2024. However, people can see if their car is a part of the recall by visiting Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and plugging in their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate details.

Customers whose cars are affected can bring their vehicles to Toyota or Lexus dealerships, which will inspect the OCS sensors and replace them at no cost if needed.

See here for a list of vehicles subject to recall:

Toyota

Avalon, Avalon Hybrid — 2020-2021

Camry, Camry Hybrid — 2020-2021

Corolla — 2020-2021

Highlander, Highlander Hybrid — 2020-2021

RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid — 2020-2021

Sienna Hybrid — 2021

Lexus

ES250 — 2021

ES300H — 2020-2022

ES350 — 2020-2021

RX350 — 2020-2021

RX450H — 2020-2021