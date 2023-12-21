Toyota Recalls 1 Million Vehicles Over Airbag Concerns — See Which Toyota and Lexus Models Are Affected The car company warned of potential front passenger seat sensor issues.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Toyota and Lexus models from 2020 to 2022 are subject to recall.
  • Some cars affected include the Toyota Camry, Corolla and RAV4.

Toyota is recalling one million vehicles in the U.S. due to a passenger seat airbag defect.

The Japanese car company posted a notice on Wednesday stating that the front passenger airbag might not deploy properly in a crash because the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors — which allow the airbag system to measure the passenger's weight — could have been "improperly manufactured."

If the OCS sensors fail to detect someone's weight and can't differentiate between an adult and a child, the airbag might not deploy because it could injure a small person, according to CNN.

RELATED: Toyota Transforms Some Classic Cars to Run on Electricity and Hydrogen

The issue could cause a short circuit and might not allow the airbag to deploy in certain situations, raising the risk of injury.

The recall affects 2020 to 2022 Toyota and Lexus vehicles; the Toyota Motor Corporation owns Lexus.

Toyota will notify all affected vehicle owners by the middle of February 2024. However, people can see if their car is a part of the recall by visiting Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and plugging in their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate details.

Customers whose cars are affected can bring their vehicles to Toyota or Lexus dealerships, which will inspect the OCS sensors and replace them at no cost if needed.

RELATED: Who Is Shoichiro Toyoda? The First Heir to the Toyota Empire and Father of Current CEO Akio Toyoda Has Died

See here for a list of vehicles subject to recall:

Toyota

  • Avalon, Avalon Hybrid — 2020-2021
  • Camry, Camry Hybrid — 2020-2021
  • Corolla — 2020-2021
  • Highlander, Highlander Hybrid — 2020-2021
  • RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid — 2020-2021
  • Sienna Hybrid — 2021

Lexus

  • ES250 — 2021
  • ES300H — 2020-2022
  • ES350 — 2020-2021
  • RX350 — 2020-2021
  • RX450H — 2020-2021
The latest recall marks the third for Toyota in recent months. In November, Toyota recalled 1.9 million RAV4 sport utility vehicles due to battery issues, per CBS News. In October, it recalled 751,000 Toyota Highlander SUVs to correct a problem with the front lower bumper covers.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Cars News and Trends Toyota Business News Recalls vehicles Lexus

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
Living

The No. 1 State to Retire in Might Not Even Be on Your Radar, According to a New Report

The results are in — and for once, Florida isn't the winner.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

3 Secrets to Starting a High-Income Side Hustle in 2024, According to People Whose Gigs Make More Than $20,000 a Month

Side hustles can be a significant source of supplementary income — especially if they build on your interests or skills.

By Amanda Breen
Fundraising

This Game Creation Company Just Scored a $100K Investment. Here's the Inside Story of How the Founder's Pitch Won Big.

Mariam Nusrat explains how she was able to lock up a huge investment for her gaming company Breshna.io on "Elevator Pitch."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

The 'Easy' Side Hustle He Started in College Hit More Than $1 Million in Revenue — and Taught Him 3 Business Lessons He Still Uses Today

Michael Seaman, co-founder and CEO of payment processing firm Swipesum, got his entrepreneurial start early.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

This Former Teacher Started a Side Hustle That Made More Than $22,000 in One Month: 'I Have Never Been More Fulfilled'

Tara Laczynski leveraged Outschool to transform her passion for teaching math into a lucrative side gig.

By Amanda Breen