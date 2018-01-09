Toyota
Toyota Invests in Car-sharing Service
Automakers have been scrambling to partner with tech firms to head off competition from self-driving cars and car sharing services that threaten to eventually trim demand for car ownership.
Toyota Developing Tech-Enabled Taxi for Japan
The company is developing a next-generation taxi for the Japanese market and it has formed a partnership with the country's hire-taxi federation to explore uses for new technology.
Toyota Recalls 3.37 Million Cars Over Airbag, Emissions Control Issues
Some of the automaker's gasoline-electric hybrid Prius models contain both of the potential defects, taking the total number of vehicles affected by the recalls to 3.37 million.
Toyota in Talks to Buy Robotics Divisions From Alphabet
The Japanese automaker is discussing an acquisition of Boston Dynamics -- known for the Cheetah, which is claimed to be the world's fastest-legged robot.
Toyota and Uber Latest to Join Forces in Ride-Sharing Rush
There has been a wave of high-profile partnerships between carmakers and ride-sharing services.
Toyota Recalls 1.6 Million U.S. Vehicles for Takata Air Bags
Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it will recall almost 1.6 million additional U.S. vehicles for front passenger side Takata air bag inflators that could rupture.
Toyota Is Turning This City Into a Giant Connected Car Experiment
The mission is to gather data to make autonomous driving a reality.
Toyota, Microsoft Launch Connected Cars Joint Venture
The $5.5 million investment is yet another sign that connected cars are the way of the future.
Snubbing Apple and Google, Toyota Teams With Ford for Dashboard Tech
Ford's SmartDeviceLink allows drivers to access smartphone apps via the dashboard touch screen or even voice control.
