With major automobile companies releasing their September 2024 sales for passenger vehicles, the data hints at a mixed bag of performance in the pre-festive season. While some manufacturers saw growth, others experienced slight declines compared to the previous year's performance. The start of the festive season gives the automakers a boost of confidence about the resurgence of sales in the coming months. Here's how the giants of the automobile industry fared against each other:

Tata Motors

Tata Motors, a significant player in the Indian market, recorded sales of 41,313 units in September 2024. However, this represents a nine per cent decline compared to September 2023 when the company sold 45,317 units. This dip can be attributed to several factors, including market competition and possibly subdued consumer demand in certain segments. Nevertheless, Tata Motors continues to focus on its diverse portfolio, including electric vehicles, which could drive future sales growth.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said, "The PV industry in Q2 FY25 saw more than 5 per cent decline in retails compared to Q2 FY24 driven by slow consumer demand and seasonal factors. In contrast, industry offtake was significantly higher than registrations in anticipation of a strong start to the festive season, resulting in a continued buildup of channel stock. Tata Motors posted wholesales of 1,30,753 units in Q2 FY25, a decline of 6 per cent compared to Q2 FY24, as we readjusted wholesales to lower-than-expected retails, to keep channel inventory under control."

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki, the market leader, sold 1,44,962 units in September 2024. Though these numbers reflect strong sales, they mark a 3.8 per cent drop from the 1,50,812 units sold in September 2023. Maruti's decline may signal that the automaker is feeling the pressure from new competitors, especially in the compact and SUV segments, where rivals are rapidly gaining ground. However, with upcoming launches and a focus on hybrid technology, Maruti is expected to maintain its leadership position in the long term.

Mahindra & Mahindra

In contrast to the declining sales of some competitors, Mahindra & Mahindra registered an impressive growth of 24 per cent, selling 51,062 units in September 2024, up from 41,267 units the previous year. This increase is largely driven by Mahindra's strong presence in the SUV segment, with models like the Thar and Scorpio continuing to perform well. Mahindra's focus on robust, high-performing vehicles seems to resonate well with consumers, contributing to its positive growth trajectory.

Kia India

Kia India continues to gain momentum, reporting a 17.4 per cent rise in sales. The company sold 23,523 units in September 2024, compared to 20,022 units in September 2023. Kia's success can be attributed to its popular models like the Seltos and Sonet, which cater to the growing demand for compact SUVs. Kia's refreshed Sonet has taken the top spot in the company's Indian sales, accounting for 10,335 sold units. The popular compact SUV is followed closely by Seltos with 6,959 units and Carens with 6,217 units, rounding out Kia's strong sales performance in the country.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor experienced a robust sales performance in September, with an overall sales figure of 26,847 units, marking a 14 per cent increase from the same period last year. Notably, SUVs, MPVs, and compact cars drove the majority of sales, accounting for over 90 per cent of the total.

Sabari Manohar, vice president, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "As the festive fervour picks-up footfalls and enquiries are charged up which makes us positive of a very good festive season. Notably, our SUV, MPV, and small car segments have experienced significant growth nationwide, contributing over 90 per cent to our sales in the month of September."

The September 2024 sales data illustrates a dynamic passenger vehicle market in India, with some companies managing to expand their foothold, while others face minor setbacks. As competition intensifies, innovation in product offerings and pricing strategies will be crucial for automakers aiming to sustain growth in the evolving Indian automotive landscape.