Discover the top 10 influential mentors who are shaping the future of entrepreneurship with their insights, guidance and proven strategies for success.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In my journey as a venture investor and CEO, I've built, acquired and sold multiple businesses. While many decisions were made independently, the opportunity to collaborate with mentors has been invaluable. Engaging with CEO coaching and mentors I've found through venture investment communities has profoundly impacted my growth.

The reality is that successful entrepreneurship isn't just about having the right idea — it's about having the right guidance. The best entrepreneurs understand that mentorship is an accelerant, helping them sidestep pitfalls, refine their vision and execute at the highest level.



Here are ten mentors whose insights and leadership have shaped today's entrepreneurs and will continue to influence the next generation.

Related: 5 Reasons Why You Need a Business Mentor

Simon Sinek

Why he was chosen: Sinek is one of the most recognized thought leaders in leadership and motivation, best known for his "Start With Why" philosophy.

How he brings value: His insights on leadership and company culture have transformed how businesses operate, emphasizing purpose over profit.

What entrepreneurs can learn: Founders and business owners can take inspiration from his work to build organizations that inspire loyalty, trust and long-term impact rather than just focusing on short-term gains.

Brené Brown

Why she was chosen: A research professor and author, Brown has redefined how leaders approach vulnerability, courage and authenticity in business.

How she brings value: Her work emphasizes that vulnerability is not a weakness but a crucial leadership trait.

What entrepreneurs can learn: Brown teaches entrepreneurs that showing up authentically in leadership fosters trust and stronger relationships within teams, which is essential for long-term success.

Eric Ries

Why he was chosen: As the author of The Lean Startup, Ries revolutionized how startups approach product development.

How he brings value: He teaches businesses to iterate quickly, fail fast and refine based on market feedback rather than wasting years developing something untested.

What entrepreneurs can learn: Entrepreneurs who embrace his methodology can scale more efficiently while reducing wasted time and resources.

Sheryl Sandberg

Why she was chosen: Sandberg, the former COO of Meta (Facebook), is a champion of leadership, resilience and the importance of mentorship.

How she brings value: Her book Lean In encourages business leaders, especially women, to take charge of their careers and not shy away from leadership roles.

What entrepreneurs can learn: From her corporate leadership experience, entrepreneurs can learn how to navigate challenging business environments while maintaining a strong company culture and growth.

Tony Robbins

Why he was chosen: Robbins is one of the most well-known personal development and business strategists in the world.

How he brings value: His high-energy coaching helps entrepreneurs build unshakable confidence and mental resilience, two of the most critical traits for long-term success.

What entrepreneurs can learn: Entrepreneurs can leverage Robbins' goal-setting and peak performance techniques to maintain motivation and push through difficult times.

Related: 4 Lessons I Gained from Mentorship That Elevated My Startup Journey

Guy Kawasaki

Why he was chosen: As an early Apple evangelist, Kawasaki has been an influential marketing strategist and advisor for decades.

How he brings value: He has helped companies understand the importance of branding, positioning and standing out in competitive markets.

What entrepreneurs can learn: Entrepreneurs can gain practical insights on building strong brand loyalty and leveraging storytelling to enhance customer engagement.

Reid Hoffman

Why he was chosen: As the co-founder of LinkedIn and a venture capitalist, Hoffman has deep expertise in startup scaling and network effects.

How he brings value: His book Blitzscaling offers invaluable insights into growing businesses rapidly in an increasingly connected world.

What entrepreneurs can learn: Founders looking to scale quickly can use Hoffman's principles to navigate hypergrowth, raise venture capital and expand strategically.

Naval Ravikant

Why he was chosen: A successful entrepreneur and angel investor, Naval has gained a cult following for his unconventional but highly effective business and life philosophy.

How he brings value: His views on leverage, wealth-building and decision-making are critical for entrepreneurs looking to build long-term value.

What entrepreneurs can learn: Entrepreneurs can gain wisdom on how to approach success in a way that is both financially rewarding and personally fulfilling.

Barbara Corcoran

Why she was chosen: A real estate mogul and investor on Shark Tank, Corcoran is an inspiration to entrepreneurs looking to build businesses from scratch.

How she brings value: She exemplifies grit and resourcefulness, having turned a $1,000 loan into a billion-dollar real estate empire.

What entrepreneurs can learn: Corcoran teaches entrepreneurs how to think big, negotiate effectively and build a strong personal brand.

Peter Thiel

Why he was chosen: As a co-founder of PayPal and an early investor in Facebook, Thiel is one of the most successful and contrarian thinkers in tech investing.

How he brings value: His book Zero to One challenges conventional wisdom on innovation and competition.

What entrepreneurs can learn: Thiel's framework teaches entrepreneurs to seek monopolistic advantages rather than competing in crowded markets, making their businesses truly unique.

Related: You Can't Always Do It Alone: 6 Top Executives Who Credit Other Powerful People for Helping Them Succeed

The power of mentorship cannot be overstated. The best entrepreneurs recognize that learning from others who have already paved the way can mean the difference between success and failure. Each of these ten mentors offers distinct insights, and while their approaches may differ, the common thread is their ability to inspire, challenge and guide entrepreneurs toward achieving greatness.



For founders navigating the complexities of launching and scaling businesses, investing in mentorship — whether through books, networking or direct coaching — is one of the most valuable decisions they can make. The insights gained from leaders like these can provide the strategic advantage needed to build resilient, innovative and highly successful ventures.