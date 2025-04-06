Save Your Operating Budget: Upgrade Team PCs for $15 Each Give your work PCs a makeover with a new UI, faster speeds, and better security.

It's not often you can deliver your team an exciting piece of software at $15 a head. But with this Windows 11 Pro upgrade, you can add a new lifetime license to each PC on your team for just $14.97 (reg. $199). Tap into the enhanced user interface (UI) and improved productivity to bring your team to the operating system that 35.5% of Windows users now choose, according to Neowin.

Turn things over to your 'copilot'

One of the biggest reasons to opt for a Windows 11 upgrade is to offer your colleagues access to Copilot. This AI assistant can help automate tasks and streamline workflows. Stuck on some code? Ask Copilot to generate a suggestion. Need to outline some upcoming content angles? Ask for some tips to kick writer's block to the curb. Copilot is the teammate you didn't realize you were missing.

But it's not the only new tool for professionals included in Windows 11. You'll find enhanced productivity tools like snap layouts and virtual desktops to help organize your work in a less cluttered view. Use the boosted search settings to keep track of your files. Access included features like Azure AD, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, and Bitlocker device encryption for professional tasks.

Keep all of that important proprietary information locked down with advanced security features, such as supported biometric logins, encrypted authentication, antivirus defenses, and Smart App Control.

Windows 11 Pro is also getting talked up for its improved user interface. The UI is simple. It's nice to look at and easier to navigate than previous iterations, which means a low learning curve for your work team. You can modify use with widgets. It even supports touchscreen use with compatible hardware. It's no surprise that more than a third of Windows users have upgraded to 11 with these kinds of perks.

Give your team a boost for just $14.97 per head when you upgrade your PCs to Windows 11 Pro.

