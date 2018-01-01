Recalls
iPhone
iPhone Glitter Cases Recalled Due to Chemical Burn Risk
In total, some 263,000 glitter cases were sold across the U.S., with a further 11,400 in Canada and 400 in Mexico. Please stop using them immediately.
Samsung
The Galaxy Note 7 Recall Didn't Damage Samsung's Brand in the U.S.
A recent survey revealed that people are still willing to purchase Samsung products after its global scandal of exploding phones.
Samsung
Samsung Recalls 2.8 Million Washing Machines in U.S. Over Injury Risk
The recall involves 34 models of top-load washing machines made between March 2011 and November 2016 and costing $450 to $1,500.
Samsung
Samsung Is Looking at Ways to Limit the Environmental Impact of the Note 7 Recall
The remarks come after environmental group Greenpeace issued a statement earlier this week demanding the world's top smartphone maker find a way to reuse rare materials in the discontinued smartphones that Samsung is taking back.
Samsung
Samsung CEO: 'We Have a Long History of Overcoming Crises'
'Let us use this crisis as a chance to make another leap by re-examining and thoroughly improving how we work, how we think about innovation and our perspective of our customers.'
Samsung
Samsung Faces Potential Class Action in U.S. Over Note 7
The world's top smartphone maker last week permanently ended sales of the fire-prone Note 7 smartphone less than two months after its launch.
Samsung
Samsung Flags $5.3 Billion Profit Hit From Note 7 Failure
The premium device that was meant to compete with the latest iPhones at the top end of the smartphone market had to be scrapped earlier this week.
Samsung
Samsung Offers Financial Incentives to Stem Note 7 Bleeding
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday the Note 7's 'battery can overheat and catch fire, posing serious fire and burn hazard to consumers.'
Samsung
Note 7 Fiasco Could Burn a $17 Billion Hole in Samsung
The firm received 92 reports of batteries overheating in the United States, including 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage.
Samsung
Samsung Halts Note 7 Production After New Fire Scare
In a regulatory filing, Samsung said it was 'adjusting' shipments of Note 7s to allow for inspections and stronger quality control due to some devices catching fire.
Samsung
Replacement Samsung Note 7 Phone Emits Smoke on Plane
The world's largest smartphone maker announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.