The Galaxy Note 7 Recall Didn't Damage Samsung's Brand in the U.S.
A recent survey revealed that people are still willing to purchase Samsung products after its global scandal of exploding phones.
Reuters | 3 min read
Samsung Recalls 2.8 Million Washing Machines in U.S. Over Injury Risk
The recall involves 34 models of top-load washing machines made between March 2011 and November 2016 and costing $450 to $1,500.
Reuters | 2 min read
Samsung Is Looking at Ways to Limit the Environmental Impact of the Note 7 Recall
The remarks come after environmental group Greenpeace issued a statement earlier this week demanding the world's top smartphone maker find a way to reuse rare materials in the discontinued smartphones that Samsung is taking back.
Reuters | 1 min read
Samsung CEO: 'We Have a Long History of Overcoming Crises'
'Let us use this crisis as a chance to make another leap by re-examining and thoroughly improving how we work, how we think about innovation and our perspective of our customers.'
Reuters | 2 min read
Samsung Faces Potential Class Action in U.S. Over Note 7
The world's top smartphone maker last week permanently ended sales of the fire-prone Note 7 smartphone less than two months after its launch.
Reuters | 2 min read
Samsung Flags $5.3 Billion Profit Hit From Note 7 Failure
The premium device that was meant to compete with the latest iPhones at the top end of the smartphone market had to be scrapped earlier this week.
Reuters | 4 min read
Samsung Offers Financial Incentives to Stem Note 7 Bleeding
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday the Note 7's 'battery can overheat and catch fire, posing serious fire and burn hazard to consumers.'
Reuters | 4 min read
Note 7 Fiasco Could Burn a $17 Billion Hole in Samsung
The firm received 92 reports of batteries overheating in the United States, including 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage.
Reuters | 4 min read
Samsung Halts Note 7 Production After New Fire Scare
In a regulatory filing, Samsung said it was 'adjusting' shipments of Note 7s to allow for inspections and stronger quality control due to some devices catching fire.
Reuters | 4 min read
Replacement Samsung Note 7 Phone Emits Smoke on Plane
The world's largest smartphone maker announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.
Reuters | 3 min read
