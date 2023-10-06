The rolling candy has been pulled from shelves ahead of the holiday.

No tricks or treats here.

A candy has been recalled and pulled from shelves after it was linked to the death of a 7-year-old girl in April 2023.

Over 146,000 units of Cocco Candy's Rolling Candy were recalled before Halloween after the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found that the rolling ball attached to the candy could disconnect and become a choking hazard.

The recalled Rolling Candy in the flavor Tutti Frutti (CPSC)

"Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from children and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund," the CPSC warned.

The affected candy was manufactured in Turkey and sold between May 2022 and March 2023 in the U.S.

The candy comes in Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola flavors.

The incident follows another harrowing recall after a 14-year-old died when attempting to complete Paqui's "one chip challenge," where consumers were encouraged to eat a chip dusted in Carolina Reaper chili powder and not eat or drink anything else for as long as possible.

The teenager fainted upon consuming the chip, was hospitalized, and died later that day.