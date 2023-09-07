Teen Dies After Attempting Hershey-Owned Company's 'One Chip Challenge' at School, Product to Be Pulled From Shelves The $10 chip, from Amplify Snack Brands' Paqui, is coated with the world's hottest chile pepper.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • Fourteen-year-old Harris Wolobah attempted Paqui's "one chip challenge" at school and died later that day.
  • His parents say the chip is to blame for their son's death. Now, the product is being removed from shelves.
MediaNews Group/The Mercury News | Getty Images

Paqui challenged people to try its $10 chip, dusted with Carolina Reaper chiles — the hottest in the world — and refrain from eating or drinking anything else for as long as possible.

A 14-year-old boy who attempted the viral social media challenge at his high school in Worcester, Massachusetts died last week, The Washington Post reported. Now, the company says it's "actively working" with retailers to remove the product from shelves.

Related: 5 Dangers of Social Media | Entrepreneur

Harris Wolobah, a sophomore, fainted after eating the chip at school. His mother picked him up, and a few hours later, he passed out at home and was taken to the emergency room, where he died, the boy's parents told WBZ.

Wolobah's parents told the TV station that Paqui's chip was to blame for their son's death and called for the product to be banned.

The boy's autopsy is complete, but the state medical examiner likely won't determine the cause of death for weeks, Tim McGuirk, spokesperson for the state executive office of public safety and security, told The Post.

Related: 'Subway Surfing' Surge Is Being Fueled By Social Media: NYPD

Paqui is owned by Amplify Snack Brands, which was purchased by The Hershey Company for $1.6 billion in 2018, PennLive reported. In addition to pulling the product from shelves, Paqui is offering refunds to those who purchased the chip, per the company's site.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Hershey Recalls

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Report: Meta Employees Ordered Back to Office as Company Shifts to 'In-Person Focus'

Some employees are reportedly being told that they must now work in-office three days a week.

By Emily Rella
Devices

Save $185 on This Feature-Packed Wireless Car Display With Apple CarPlay Capabilities

Enjoy Apple CarPlay or Android Auto with this wireless car display.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Process

Want Maximum ROI For Your Franchise? Try Harnessing These Franchise Trends

With so many brands vying for customers, companies must be willing to adapt strategies, products, and services to stay competitive and keep up with the changing times.

By Adam Povlitz
Business Culture

What Is the 'Coffee Cup Test'? Watch Out For This Tricky Interview Trend.

Some people find this recent hiring trend impractical, while others think it's a sign of character. Either way, here's what you should know about it.

By Jason Feifer
By Emily Rella
Business News

Bill Gates' Foundation Just Made a Big Bet on Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, Despite Declining Sales

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust acquired approximately $95 million of Anheuser-Busch shares during the same period the company reported a dip in revenue for Q2 2023.

By Madeline Garfinkle