Family Dollar Recalls Over 300 Products 'Out of an Abundance of Caution' The discount retailer is recalling hundreds of products after the FDA found that they were not stored properly.

Key Takeaways

  • The list of recalled products includes every day items from cleaning supplies to sleep aids.
  • Consumers will be able to return any of the recalled items to the store without a receipt.

Family Dollar has initiated a recall of hundreds of products, spanning over-the-counter medications, mouthwash, vitamins, and toothpaste, which were found by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be improperly stored, the company stated on Wednesday in a release by the FDA.

"These items were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar," per the release, and were then "inadvertently shipped" between June 1 and September 21. The recalled products were sold at Family Dollar stores in 23 different states.

Although Family Dollar stated it has not received any notice of harm or illness related to the products, it is voluntarily issuing the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

The list of 301 products being recalled includes various well-known, over-the-counter medications including DayQuil liquid capsules, Advil PM, and Tylenol Extra Strength.

Consumers who purchased any of the recalled products sold between June 1 and October 4 have the option to return the items to the place of purchase and receive a full refund, without the need for a receipt.

The 23 states identified are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

In a press release Wednesday, Family Dollar's parent company, Dollar Tree, announced plans to build a new distribution center in West Memphis next year. The new facility, spanning 850,000 square feet, will feature comprehensive temperature control throughout the entire building.
