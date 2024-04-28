Save more than 60% on this keyboard that's designed to work with the iPad 10th Gen, but only through April 30th.

Entrepreneurs and business travelers benefit from the versatility and portability of the iPad in a number of ways. Of course, the one area where it falls short in comparison to a good old-fashioned laptop computer is how difficult it is to type on. For those who prefer the tablet experience the majority of the time, except for when it comes to typing up an email or written document, there's a deal out there designed to cater just to you.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 30th, you can get this new, open-box Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Gen on sale for just $94.97 (reg. $249). Rated 5/5 stars on average by verified purchasers, this helpful accessory is a new, open-box item, which means that it was likely excess inventory from store shelves. It's verified to be in new working condition, and it's been put in clean packaging.

The 2022 keyboard comes with an adjustable stand, which allows you to hone in on the most comfortable typing angle. Its two-piece design allows you to easily detach the keyboard when you're ready to go back into tablet mode and offers protection for the tablet when attached. The keyboard also conveniently comes with a large, click-anywhere trackpad that supports multi-touch gestures, making it feel like you're using a MacBook.

You might not need a new laptop. Consider adding this keyboard to your iPad instead.

