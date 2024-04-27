📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

By Entrepreneur Store

Summer is almost here and spending time outdoors is known to ease stress and anxiety and enhance cognition. If you plan on spending some time in the great outdoors with clients, employees, or family, you should make sure you have the right tools. We're not talking about tents and camping stoves; we're talking about emergency tools, like this Outdoor Flashlight with Flame Simulator & 2400mAh Power Bank.

This light can keep your devices powered up, which keeps you reachable and able to handle any potential work emergencies. It also has a cool LED screen that simulates a campfire to add to the fun.

Most importantly, this outdoor flashlight provides ultra-bright LED lighting to give you visibility at night. The fireplace simulator mode also adds some light, with an adjustable flame setting that helps set the ambiance and provides some additional visibility while mimicking a real fire.

The durable flashlight is made with COB technology to provide a bright and even light output and is rechargeable via a USB-C charger or via solar panels during the day. It can last for up to 24 hours on a single charge and is built to withstand all weather conditions.

And perhaps best of all, it features a compact, portable design that makes it easy to pack in your car or carry in your backpack. Whether you're going fully off the grid or just spending a night in the backyard with the family, it will come in handy.

Gear up for summer entertaining and fun.

Right now, you can get this Outdoor Flashlight with Flame Simulator and 2400mAh Power Bank for just $39.99, a 36% savings from the original price of $62.

