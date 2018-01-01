Matthew Humphries

Technology
Ford Created a Noise-Canceling Doghouse
Ford took the noise-canceling technology used in its Edge SUV and repurposed it for use in a doghouse.
7-Eleven
Tokyo 7-Eleven Lets You Pay With Your Face
Paying for items could be as easy as looking at a camera every time you shop.
Tesla
Police Catch Tesla Autopilot Driving Home Sleeping Drunk
It took the police officers in two vehicles seven minutes to outsmart Tesla's Autopilot system.
Starbucks
Starbucks to Block Public Wi-Fi Porn in 2019
The coffee company promised to look into content filtering for its US locations back in 2016, but nothing has happened yet. Now a petition with over 26,000 signatures seems to have spurred Starbucks into action.
YouTube
Most YouTube Originals Will Be Free to Watch in 2019
Google decides to ditch the requirement of a YouTube Premium subscription in order to watch YouTube Originals. Instead, in all but a few cases they will be free for everyone to view and supported by ads.
News and Trends
Jeff Bezos: 'I Predict One Day Amazon Will Fail'
When asked about Sears recently going bankrupt, Jeff Bezos surprised everyone by predicting Amazon will most likely also fail and go bankrupt.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Walks Full Length of His Boring L.A. Tunnel
According to Musk, it's 'disturbingly long,' but things look on track for it to open on Dec. 10. In reality, we're getting 2 miles of tunnel and hopefully a good idea of whether this can really work as an alternative method of transportation.
Amazon
Amazon Boosts Minimum Wage to $15 Per Hour
All of Amazon's U.S. workers will benefit from the minimum wage increase, which means more than 350,000 staff spread across all of Amazon's business ventures (including Whole Foods) should be better off beginning in November.
Amazon
Amazon Opens 4-Star Store in New York City
In case the name isn't a big enough giveaway, the only products you'll find in this brick-and-mortar store have a four star or higher rating on Amazon. It's a clever way to fill shoppers with confidence that everything they buy won't disappoint.
The Boring Company
Xbox Controller Support Added to Elon Musk's Boring Company Machines
Those tunnels being dug in L.A., Washington, D.C., and Chicago may well be completed using Xbox controllers. Is it a genius move or a case of what has Elon Musk been smoking?
Apple
Teenager Pleads Guilty to Hacking Apple Multiple Times
Over the course of a year he repeatedly hacked into Apple's servers and stole around 90GB of data because he admired the company. Apple states no customers were affected by the breaches of its security.
Google Reportedly Working on Censored Search for China
It looks as though Google's desire to access the hundreds of millions of internet users in China has won and it is willing to accept government censorship to operate there. How is Google going to explain its thinking if (when?) it does launch?
Tesla
Tesla Launches a $1,500 Surfboard
Only 200 boards were made available, and they sold out almost immediately.
EU Fines Google $5.1 Billion for Abuse of Power
Google's Android deals with smartphone manufacturers demanded they use Google's search bar and Chrome browser by default. According to European officials that breaks antitrust laws.
Travel
TSA Discovers Snake Inside External Hard Drive
The smuggler is facing a fine and never made it to her intended destination.