Matthew Humphries

Technology

Ford Created a Noise-Canceling Doghouse

Ford took the noise-canceling technology used in its Edge SUV and repurposed it for use in a doghouse.
2 min read
7-Eleven

Tokyo 7-Eleven Lets You Pay With Your Face

Paying for items could be as easy as looking at a camera every time you shop.
2 min read
Tesla

Police Catch Tesla Autopilot Driving Home Sleeping Drunk

It took the police officers in two vehicles seven minutes to outsmart Tesla's Autopilot system.
2 min read
Starbucks

Starbucks to Block Public Wi-Fi Porn in 2019

The coffee company promised to look into content filtering for its US locations back in 2016, but nothing has happened yet. Now a petition with over 26,000 signatures seems to have spurred Starbucks into action.
2 min read
YouTube

Most YouTube Originals Will Be Free to Watch in 2019

Google decides to ditch the requirement of a YouTube Premium subscription in order to watch YouTube Originals. Instead, in all but a few cases they will be free for everyone to view and supported by ads.
2 min read
News and Trends

Jeff Bezos: 'I Predict One Day Amazon Will Fail'

When asked about Sears recently going bankrupt, Jeff Bezos surprised everyone by predicting Amazon will most likely also fail and go bankrupt.
3 min read
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Walks Full Length of His Boring L.A. Tunnel

According to Musk, it's 'disturbingly long,' but things look on track for it to open on Dec. 10. In reality, we're getting 2 miles of tunnel and hopefully a good idea of whether this can really work as an alternative method of transportation.
2 min read
Amazon

Amazon Boosts Minimum Wage to $15 Per Hour

All of Amazon's U.S. workers will benefit from the minimum wage increase, which means more than 350,000 staff spread across all of Amazon's business ventures (including Whole Foods) should be better off beginning in November.
1 min read
Amazon

Amazon Opens 4-Star Store in New York City

In case the name isn't a big enough giveaway, the only products you'll find in this brick-and-mortar store have a four star or higher rating on Amazon. It's a clever way to fill shoppers with confidence that everything they buy won't disappoint.
2 min read
The Boring Company

Xbox Controller Support Added to Elon Musk's Boring Company Machines

Those tunnels being dug in L.A., Washington, D.C., and Chicago may well be completed using Xbox controllers. Is it a genius move or a case of what has Elon Musk been smoking?
2 min read
Apple

Teenager Pleads Guilty to Hacking Apple Multiple Times

Over the course of a year he repeatedly hacked into Apple's servers and stole around 90GB of data because he admired the company. Apple states no customers were affected by the breaches of its security.
2 min read
Google

Google Reportedly Working on Censored Search for China

It looks as though Google's desire to access the hundreds of millions of internet users in China has won and it is willing to accept government censorship to operate there. How is Google going to explain its thinking if (when?) it does launch?
2 min read
Tesla

Tesla Launches a $1,500 Surfboard

Only 200 boards were made available, and they sold out almost immediately.
2 min read
Google

EU Fines Google $5.1 Billion for Abuse of Power

Google's Android deals with smartphone manufacturers demanded they use Google's search bar and Chrome browser by default. According to European officials that breaks antitrust laws.
2 min read
Travel

TSA Discovers Snake Inside External Hard Drive

The smuggler is facing a fine and never made it to her intended destination.
2 min read
