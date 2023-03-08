This Popular Recalled Office Chair Could Give You a Concussion. Are You Sitting in It Now?

Nearly 82,000 of the chairs, which retailed for $60 to $70 and came in a variety of colors, have been recalled in the U.S.

By Amanda Breen

TommL | Getty Images

When you're drafting an email or attending a Zoom meeting, you're probably not giving much thought to your desk chair — turns out, maybe you should.

Office chairs sold by TJX Companies Inc. at discount retailers and home goods stores in the U.S. have been recalled after consumer safety regulators' reported they can break and cause injury, NBC News reported.

According to a statement from the U.S. Product Safety Commission, there have been 12 reports of the chair's back breaking or detaching from its base while being tested in-store; in 10 cases, the malfunction resulted in injury — from bruises to a concussion.

Nearly 82,000 chairs in the U.S. have been recalled, and an additional 1,000 may have been sold in Canada. The chairs in question were sold for $60 to $70 at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and HomeSense stores, per the CPSC.

Sold in a range of colors — from black to mint — the chairs have labels reading "ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd." and "Made in China," per the CPSC. Affected product numbers include GT646, GT646A, GT646AA, GT646AB and GT646AABO.

If you purchased the chair between June 2019 and December 2022, you can go to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods or HomeSense store for a full refund. If you can't make it to a TJX retailer, call a line set up by the company for further instructions.
