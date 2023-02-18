Now that we’ve jumped into the age of continual Zoom meetings and virtual hangouts, there’s a whole new universe of fashion and beauty problems to consider. Your go-to look is...

This story originally appeared on Calendar

Now that we’ve jumped into the age of continual Zoom meetings and virtual hangouts, there’s a whole new universe of fashion and beauty problems to consider.

Your go-to look is great in person — but are there obtrusive or mediocre visions of you on-screen with your co-workers or friends? Does your wardrobe suggest signs of Zoom fatigue?

Several fashion experts spoke on how to dress for virtual meetings at a fashion show with producer Amy Olson, designer Lagi Nadeau, and stylist Lisa Marie McComb. And Zoom itself has given some great help and tips on how to look better on screen.

Experts have given us time hacks, and early prep for your Zoom meetings is one way to hack your day.

Getting things started for your Zoom days

Open your blinds and drapes, and allowing the light to stream in can help you present your best self on Zoom. According to Amy Olson, the optimal lighting is towards the window because natural light illuminates your whole face.

The producer suggests that you test the lighting on camera before your video conference. Testing will ensure that the venue seems bright and that you get your meeting started properly. She suggests putting a lamp behind your computer or phone to brighten the room if you need extra light. She even suggests removing a lampshade to increase the amount of light. Olson also suggests framing the photo ahead of time by noting what’s behind you in the camera’s perspective and clearing the backdrop of any clutter.

Nowadays, you can even purchase great-looking “fake” backdrops that you can change up pre-meeting.

Outfit suggestions for a Zoom meeting

For virtual meetings, our experts recommend using vivid jewel tones. The more brilliant the color, the better. Sapphire blue, emerald green, and amethyst purple are all great choices — the brighter, the better.

Lisa Marie McComb adds that she’s generally dressed in basics — navy, grey, black, camel, and white. But she’s changed her mind about “waist-up” meetings. Wearing a magical hue boosts your mood. People see your attitude on Zoom.

Bright patterns and designs also perform well on camera, according to the stylist. She adds bold stripes to bring positive attention.

According to Olson, choose form-fitting shirts and sweaters for the most beautiful video apparel shape.

If your shirts still seem loose on camera, try tucking extra fabric behind your back and into your waistband.

Experts say the public would be surprised at how many pins people use. Pins create a shape on the body when styling professionals for photo shoots, says Olson. For Zoom meetings, the same thing might happen — you may decide to use a clothespin to drawback excess fabric and create a waistline.

Because the camera focuses on your face and neckline, Nadeau suggests using unusual clothing features. Something like a bow blouse or a camisole with a jacket and scarf.

Before your Zoom appointment, the designer suggests having a practice run on camera. When you’re on camera, things will read differently, she explains.

Wear slacks or a dress with shoes. According to insiders, you would for an in-person professional meeting or job interview. According to Olson, even if the camera doesn’t catch your lower half, it’s crucial to wear head to toe. Wearing shoes help you feel more grounded and put together.

Although it’s fashionable to wear stacked bracelets and chandelier earrings, they may cause interference with the video microphone. Stick to essential accessories to be safe, adds Olson.

Getting to know your cosmetics for Zoom screentime

You may need to add extra makeup for Zoom since the video camera may wash out your complexion.

According to Olson, the cheekbones, highlighters, and bronzers may contour the face and provide depth for the camera. Meanwhile, top eyeliner and mascara can open up the eyes.

Apply concealer beneath the eyes, on top of the eyelid, and just below the brow from the center to the edge as a highlighter. According to McComb, it will make you appear well-rested for your meeting.

According to the stylist, choose a foundation shade that is one shade brighter than your skin tone and mix it in with your makeup. Afterward, lightly dust a small layer of face powder over the T-zone to diffuse any shininess, since the camera has a tendency to magnify shine on the face.

Apply a splash of lip color, such as coral red lipstick, to complete your look. Alternatively, McComb recommends using a tinted lip balm to give your lips natural color and keep them from looking dry.

Before your meeting, comb any stray hairs back into place. The light always seems to grab and highlight wild hair flying around — “so use a hair treatment or pomade to smooth out dry or flyaway hair,” explains Nadeau.

Finally, Olson recommends using the face-correcting filters on Zoom, such as Touch Up My Appearance, to soften your appearance and level out your skin tone.

Conclusion

Whatever look you are going for, make sure to try it out ahead of time for your Zoom meetings. You want to leave the type of impression you have decided on for yourself. You won’t need to fuss with your backdrop, lighting, and work-look items once these decisions have been made and you have your Zoom studio set.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Jack Sparrow; Pexels; Thank you!

