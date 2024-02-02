Tesla Issues Recall for Most of Its Cars in the U.S. Over Warning Light Issue The recall applies to certain X, S, Y, and 3 Models, plus Tesla's Cybertruck, which was released last year.

By Tom Carter

Key Takeaways

  • Tesla is recalling 2.2 million vehicles due to an issue with their warning lights.
  • The carmaker has started releasing a software update to resolve the problem.
  • It's Tesla's second big recall in months after it updated 2 million vehicles over Autopilot fears.
Tesla has issued another recall.

Tesla is recalling two million vehicles in yet another safety headache for Elon Musk.

The EV maker has begun releasing an over-the-air software update for about 2.2 million cars — nearly all its vehicles in the US — after regulators warned that an issue with their warning lights could make them more likely to crash.

"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The agency said an incorrect font size was displayed on the instrument panels for the brake, park, and antilock brake system of the affected vehicles, contravening federal regulations and increasing the risk of collision.

The recall applies to certain X, S, Y, and 3 Models, plus Tesla's Cybertruck, the futuristic pickup finally released last year.

It's the second major recall for Tesla in a matter of months.

In December, it recalled more than two million vehicles after regulators found the Autopilot assisted driving system was not doing enough to prevent misuse.

The feature has proven highly controversial since it was introduced in 2015 and has been involved in hundreds of crashes, some fatal.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider, made outside normal working hours.
Tom Carter

