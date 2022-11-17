A 'Mirror-Like Material' Was Found in 93,000 Pounds of Ground Beef in Texas. What You Need to Know About the Recall.
The beef was produced on November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas.
Texas beef buyers, beware.
Tyson Foods Inc is recalling 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef, saying it may be contaminated with a hard "mirror-like material," according to the USDA.
The beef was produced on November 2 and distributed to retail locations in Texas, including H-E-B grocery stores. After the company received several customer complaints about glass in their beef, they contacted the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the product was cleared from the shelves.
Here's a list of the products recalled.
- 10-lb. chubs containing "HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022."
- 5-lb. chubs containing "HILL COUNTRY FARE GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN/ 27% FAT with BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY: NOV 25, 2022."
- 5-lb. chubs containing "H-E-B GROUND CHUCK GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN/ 20% FAT."
Thankfully, the FSIS says there have been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."
The agency urges anyone who thinks they may be ill or injured due to consumption to contact a doctor.
