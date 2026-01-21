Lululemon has a transparency problem. The company halted online sales of its new “Get Low” leggings Tuesday after Reddit users complained the workout line becomes see-through when bending or squatting. The collection remains available in stores across North America, but the company paused e-commerce sales “to better understand some initial guest feedback and support with product education,” a spokesperson told Fox Business.

The Vancouver-based athleisure brand said the collection is designed to support training with seamless technology for a sculpted look in weightless, fast-drying fabric. The company expects to bring the line back to online channels soon.

This isn’t Lululemon’s first transparency issue. In 2024, the company pulled its “Breezethrough” leggings weeks after launch following negative social media reviews. The brand is struggling to compete in a crowded athleisure market, with its stock falling nearly 50% over the past year. CEO Calvin McDonald steps down January 31 as activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a $1 billion stake in December.

