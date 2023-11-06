Tyson Is Recalling Nearly 30,000 Pounds of Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Nuggets Over Contamination Concerns The recall comes after consumers reportedly found metal pieces.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • There has been one report of a "minor oral injury" associated with the contamination.
  • Consumers are urged to throwout or return the product immediately.

Tyson Foods is recalling its dinosaur-shaped chicken "Fun Nuggets'" the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday.

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of its 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing "Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties," due to concerns that the product "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces."

Tyson discovered the problem after a "limited number of consumers" reported finding "small, pliable metal pieces" in their "Fun Nuggets," the brand said in a statement shared on its website.

There has been one report of a "minor oral injury" related to the contamination but no additional reports of injury or illness, the FSIS stated.

Keith Homan/Shutterstock | A package of Tyson fun nuggets shaped chicken patties on an isolated background.

The recalled products have a "best if used by" date of September 4, 2025, with the lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209, and 2483BRV0210, according to the FSIS.

The affected products also have an establishment number of "P-7211" on the back of the package and were shipped from distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Consumers are urged to throw away or return the product to the place of purchase.

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

