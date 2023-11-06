Tyson Foods is recalling its dinosaur-shaped chicken "Fun Nuggets'" the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday.

Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of its 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing "Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties," due to concerns that the product "may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces."

Tyson discovered the problem after a "limited number of consumers" reported finding "small, pliable metal pieces" in their "Fun Nuggets," the brand said in a statement shared on its website.

There has been one report of a "minor oral injury" related to the contamination but no additional reports of injury or illness, the FSIS stated.

The recalled products have a "best if used by" date of September 4, 2025, with the lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209, and 2483BRV0210, according to the FSIS.

The affected products also have an establishment number of "P-7211" on the back of the package and were shipped from distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Consumers are urged to throw away or return the product to the place of purchase.

