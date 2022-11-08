The CFO of Tyson Foods was arrested over the weekend after a woman found him asleep in her bed in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Department

According to a police report obtained by local news outlet KNWA, the woman discovered John Tyson, Tyson Foods heir and great-grandson of Tyson Foods founder John W. Tyson, in her bed around 2 a.m. after he wandered in through an unlocked door. He allegedly smelled of alcohol and was unable to verbally respond to the police once dispatchers arrived on the scene.

Tyson was then taken to Washington County Jail and was charged with public intoxication and trespassing.

According to CNN, Tyson was released the same day on bond.

"We're aware of the incident and as this is a personal matter, we have no additional comment," a Tyson Foods rep said in a statement.

What Is Tyson Foods?

Tyson Foods was founded in 1935 in Springdale, Arkansas, and produces about 20% of all chicken, beef, and pork in the U.S. under its various brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, BallPark, Wright, Aidell's, and State Fair. Just last year the food producer brought in $47 billion in sales.

Who Is John Tyson?

John Tyson, 32, is the great-grandson of Tyson Foods founder John W. Tyson and son of the company's chairman, John H. Tyson, according to CNBC.

The chicken heir was named CFO in late September after joining Tyson Foods in 2019. Before going into the family business, he worked in investment banking, private equity, and venture capital. He is also a Harvard University graduate.

What Is John Tyson's Net Worth and Salary?

The Tyson family has a combined net worth of $3.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Since being promoted to CFO, John Tyson receives a $650,000 annual base salary, the outlet found in a separate report.

In addition to his salary, he'll also receive a performance-based bonus of $585,000 to $715,000, making his yearly paycheck around $1.2 million.