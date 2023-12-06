Traveling home for the holidays can be costly for college students, but this year Amazon is making the journey easier by offering flights for just $25.

Amazon teamed up with StudentUniverse, a website that helps students find discounted flights, hotels, and car rentals, to offer 3,000 airline tickets exclusive to Prime Student members.

Students can snag the $25 tickets on select domestic flights for travel between mid-December and early January by visiting the Prime Student x Student Universe page. The first batch of 1,000 tickets dropped on Tuesday at 6 a.m. PST and already sold out, according to Fox Business.

The rest of the tickets will be divvied out on Wednesday and Thursday with 1,000 tickets expected to drop each day at 12 a.m. PST.

"As travel costs continue to rise, we're happy to help make flying more affordable for Prime Students who want to spend this important time with family and friends," said Amazon Vice President of U.S. Prime and Marketing Tech, Carmen Nestares, in a company announcement.

The deal comes after a November 2023 survey from Credit Karma that found that 32% of Gen Z Americans won't be able to travel home for the holidays due to the financial burden of student loan repayments.

Meanwhile, 66% of Gen Zers said they would take on debt during the holidays, and one-third say their holiday spending will be used to travel to see family and friends.

"Today's challenging economy is putting a damper on the holidays for many young Americans, especially those who can't lean on their families for financial support," said Consumer Financial Advocate at Credit Karma, Courtney Alev, in the report. "While the holidays are often considered to be a happy time of the year, they can cause a lot of financial stress to those struggling to make ends meet."