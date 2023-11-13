Some Flights Are As Low As $29 Right Now as Airlines Rush to Fill Seats Before the End of the Year There are a record 260 million seats to fill by the end of the fourth quarter.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • Airlines have more seats to fill due to increased flight capacity.
  • Flight prices are down by 13% from last year.

Flights are getting a whole lot cheaper as airlines rush to fill empty seats by the end of the year.

Airlines have a record 260 million seats to fill by the end of the fourth quarter, which is up by nearly 8% from last year, according to information obtained by CNBC from aviation data firm Cirium.

To hit their goal, some airlines are offering flights at low fares, including Southwest Airlines, which offered a sale of one-way fights from Atlanta to Nashville, Los Angeles to Las Vegas, and more in the early morning and late evening starting at $29.

RELATED: These Are the Most Hated Airlines in the U.S., According to a New Report

Southwest's Chief Commercial Officer, Ryan Green, told reporters at the Skift Aviation Forum that the airline is discounting flights and offering sales "a bit more than normal" due to the increased flight capacity, and thus the need to fill more seats, per CNBC.

From September to October 2023, airline capacity increased by 2.1%, according to OAG's Airline Frequency and Capacity Trend Statistics Report, which is up 0.8% from 2019.

Apart from Southwest, Spirit is also offering flights for just $48.73, per CNBC.

Meanwhile, the cost of airline tickets is down by 13% from September 2022, according to NerdWallet's Travel Inflation Report for November 2023.

RELATED: Partial to the Window Seat? One Major U.S. Airline Has Good News for You.

In addition to Southwest, JetBlue, Spirit, and Frontier Airlines have reported fare drops between 12% to 32% compared to the previous year.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Airlines Travel News and Trends Business News Flights

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Philadelphia Eagles Release a Second Christmas Album Featuring Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Patti LaBelle

The team's inaugural Christmas vinyl raised over $1.25 million in 2022.

By Emily Rella
Health & Wellness

Why Successful People Engage in These 7 Types of Hobbies

If you want to be more successful, consider how you're spending your time. Successful people have a lot of similarities in how they spend their time and what they enjoy doing.

By Amy M Chambers
Business News

California Commuters Are In For a Nightmare After Freeway Fire Damage Shuts Down Highway

More than 300,000 drivers use the road daily.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Some Flights Are As Low As $29 Right Now as Airlines Rush to Fill Seats Before the End of the Year

There are a record 260 million seats to fill by the end of the fourth quarter.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

A 'Silver Tsunami' Is About to Upend the Housing Market, Says Analyst Who Accurately Predicted the 2008 Financial Crisis

A rash of Baby Boomers nearing retirement are expected to start downsizing next year.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

A U.S. State Was Hacked in a Massive Data Breach—And Every Single Resident Is At Risk

The breach occurred between May 28 - 29 of this year in Maine.

By Emily Rella