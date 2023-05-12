These Are the Most Hated Airlines in the U.S., According to a New Report

Some carriers stand out for all the wrong reasons.

learn more about Amanda Breen

By Amanda Breen

izusek | Getty Images

For most Americans, air travel isn't exactly synonymous with relaxation and luxury, and after taxpayers gave airlines a $54 million bailout during the pandemic, flying hit a new low.

Per Vice, consumer complaints about airline travel and airline performance quadrupled from 2019 to 2022, according to a report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. Between unruly passengers and mass cancellations, a lot can — and does — go wrong on a regular basis.

Related: Southwest Cancels Flight to Couple's $4,000 Honeymoon Cruise

Although the high demand for air travel is increasing airlines' revenue, customer satisfaction has continued to fall over the past year — and some carriers should be more worried about reputation damage than others, per a new study by data analytics firm J.D. Power reported by CBS News.

"While these drawbacks have not yet put a dent in leisure travel demand, if this trend continues, travelers will reach a breaking point and some airline brands may be damaged," said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at data analytics firm J.D. Power, in a statement.

J.D. Power surveyed 7,774 passengers who flew commercially between March 2022 and March 2023, measuring their satisfaction based on how they rated certain criteria on a 1,000-point scale: making reservations, the check-in and boarding experiences, baggage handling, the quality of the aircraft and staff, in-flight services and costs and fees.

Related: Flight Attendant Hits 'Unruly Passenger' With Coffee Pot

Here's what the findings revealed about Americans' least favorite airlines in the U.S.

First/Business class

Best airlines

  1. JetBlue Airways (893)
  2. Delta Air Lines (865)
  3. United Airlines (848)

Worst airlines

  1. American Airlines (826)
  2. Alaska Airlines (833)

Premium Economy

Best airlines

  1. Delta Air Lines (848)
  2. JetBlue Airways (840)
  3. Alaska (823)

Worst airlines

  1. United Airlines (784)
  2. American Airlines (821)

Economy/Basic Economy

Best airlines

  1. Southwest Airlines (827)
  2. Delta Air Lines (801)
  3. JetBlue Airways (800)

Worst airlines

  1. Frontier Airlines (705)
  2. Spirit Airlines (727)
  3. American Airlines (764)
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Related Topics

Travel Vacations News and Trends air travel

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Bankrupt Wine Company Owes Millions In Bottles, Customers Left Wondering What Went Wrong and Where the Wine Went

Underground Cellar aimed to revolutionize how wine enthusiasts purchased and stored wine. However, the company's abrupt shutdown has customers seething with questions — and anger — about millions of dollars owed in wine.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Franchise

Your Guide to Financing, Planning and Launching Your Franchise

Whether you're a first-time entrepreneur or a seasoned business owner, here's what the process will look like.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman

Leadership

Don't Resort to Anger When You're Stressed Out. Here Are 4 Tips on How to Stay Calm.

Learn how to transform your anger into more fruitful emotions so that your leadership experience stays intact.

By Ivan Popov

Science & Technology

How Can Companies Use ChatGPT for Content Marketing?

Read more to learn how ChatGPT is revolutionizing content creation and discover how it can enhance your content marketing efforts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Taxes

ERC Alert: Billions of Dollars Still Available, Businesses Can Get Up to $26,000 Per Employee

An under-utilized program has billions just sitting in an account waiting for business owners.

By StackCommerce

Growing a Business

10 Public Speaking Tips I Learned After My TED Talk

Master the art of public speaking to engage, captivate and leave a lasting impression on your audience.

By Arian Adeli