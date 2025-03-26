Here's how founders can become unforgettable by noticing details, connecting with people and showing honest curiosity about others.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurship isn't just about knowing your numbers or building a flawless business plan. Often, the qualities that truly distinguish remarkable founders from merely competent ones aren't found in textbooks or startup workshops — they're subtle human skills that define how you connect and communicate.

1. Genuine curiosity

One powerful yet underrated trait of successful founders is genuine curiosity about people and ideas. Great entrepreneurs aren't simply networking — they're authentically interested. Brian Chesky, co-founder of Airbnb, frequently stays in Airbnb homes himself. He doesn't do this for publicity; he's genuinely curious about the experiences of hosts and guests.

Curiosity goes beyond asking questions, and it's about truly wanting to understand. Founders who constantly ask "Why?" or "What if?" build stronger relationships and stumble upon solutions more naturally.

Related: 4 Soft Skills You Need to Improve Your Career

2. Paying attention to small details

Exceptional founders pay close attention to personal details, which makes those around them feel valued. One of my mentors used to take quick notes on the back of business cards she was handed whenever she met someone new — a recent hobby of theirs, their children's accomplishments, or news about their relatives. Months later, she would casually reference those details, which created authentic connections. This ability turns routine interactions into lasting relationships that may open doors others never even see.

It also helps you grasp someone's character deeply enough to ask thoughtful, unexpected questions. Instead of asking about basic business metrics like conversion rates — something they've likely been asked countless times — you could inquire about how their personal values have shaped their business approach. These questions not only set you apart but also make people feel genuinely understood.

3. Being open about failures

Entrepreneurs who openly share their challenges and setbacks often gain deeper trust and stronger connections with their team and audience. Acknowledging difficulties not only promotes reciprocal honesty but also makes you more relatable. Rather than projecting constant perfection, embracing vulnerability also establishes a culture where initiatives thrive, as teams feel safer taking risks and sharing bold ideas.

Related: Why Failure Is Crucial in Finding Your True Purpose

4. Connecting others without expectation

Great founders don't just build products — they build communities. Meaningfully connecting people is a rare skill that significantly amplifies influence. True connectors pay attention to who needs to meet whom and actively facilitate introductions by subconsciously connecting the dots among their network.

They understand that success is often collaborative and are always looking to bridge gaps within their networks. This proactive approach turns such founders into valuable resource centers which positions them as indispensable and influential figures in their industry.

5. Not treating relationships as transactions

Founders must avoid being transactional and not approach every interaction as a business pitch or networking opportunity. Instead, relationships should be built humanely by being decent without expecting immediate returns.

For example, I make it a habit to never pitch myself, my company or my work in casual conversations. If someone is interested, they'll naturally discover it. I'd rather talk about something personal and connect authentically. I've seen founders who practice this approach naturally build deeper trust and long-lasting connections.

6. Have a clear motivation

It's not necessarily about passion; however, when people clearly sense what's in it for you, they trust and relate to you more. Most entrepreneurs say their motivation is to make an impact, but in most cases, that's simply a cliché response.

Every founder must define their own drivers. For example, my primary driver is storytelling and it is visible in many things I do. I've gone out of my way several times just to create memorable stories. People notice and appreciate this authenticity.

When your motivations are clear and unique, it sets you apart from the crowd and builds trust effortlessly.

Related: How to Turn Setbacks Into Motivation

7. Be memorable

However you choose to achieve this, ensure you're not forgotten. I once attended a startup conference where a founder faced technical difficulties during her pitch. She was upset but, ironically, she became the most memorable and approached participant because people noticed and remembered her.

While this instance was accidental, you should intentionally create memorable moments. A close associate of mine, a well-known media personality, only wears black outfits to broadcast a uniform image. Whether through your dress, conversation style or humor, make yourself someone people naturally remember.

8. Show real understanding

People respect founders who can explain complex concepts simply, clearly and without relying on buzzwords to sound smart. One of my most memorable conversations was with a founder who demonstrated, in plain language, how his space-related technology could also be used for ocean exploration. This simple clarity stuck with me and made his idea resonate deeply.

Founders who communicate clearly and understandably build stronger credibility and lasting impact.

9. Reading between the lines

Founders who sense what's left unsaid often find themselves ahead of the curve. It's not just about body language but about picking up subtle conversational cues and understanding hidden motivations.

Effective leaders also recognize patterns in behavior and communication to anticipate concerns or needs before they're explicitly voiced. They can identify underlying discomfort or enthusiasm, which helps them manage situations proactively and strategically. This perceptive ability can significantly improve negotiations, decision-making and relationship management by making you less susceptible to surprises.

These soft skills aren't just extras — they're the difference between good founders and unforgettable ones. Technical skills get you started, but it's how you connect, communicate, and leave an impression that makes people truly invest in you.