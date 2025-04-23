'Applications Are Surging': Small Business Administration Reports Significant Growth in Loan Approvals The Small Business Administration launched its Made in America Manufacturing Initiative last month.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • The Small Business Administration says loan applications and approvals are "surging."
  • The spike in approvals reflects the Trump administration’s focus on Made in America manufacturing, the agency says.
  • About 98% of American manufacturers are deemed small businesses and collectively employ 4.8 million U.S. workers.

Small businesses are getting approved for manufacturing loans in greater numbers this year, according to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Its flagship program, the 7(a) business loan, offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to buy real estate, purchase machinery, and obtain furniture and supplies, and guarantees up to 85% of 7(a) loans of $150,000 or less, and up to 75% of loans above $150,000.

According to new data by the SBA, 74% more business owners were approved for 7(a) manufacturing loans in the first 90 days of President Donald Trump's administration than during the first 90 days of former President Joe Biden's administration in 2021.

From Jan. 20 to April 17, the SBA has approved more than 1,120 7(a) manufacturing loans totaling $677 million. During the same period in 2021, the SBA approved fewer than 650 7(a) loans, equivalent to $497 million in funds.

Related: More People Are Exploring Entrepreneurship Because of This Unexpected Reason

"Loan applications and approvals for small manufacturers are surging — a clear sign that American manufacturing is roaring back," SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler stated in a press release.

The SBA launched its Made in America Manufacturing Initiative last month, which aims to cut $100 billion worth of regulations for manufacturers and create a pipeline of skilled workers to take on manufacturing jobs.

Related: 'Strategy All Along': President Donald Trump Pauses Most Tariffs for 90 Days — Except One. Here's What We Know.

Trump is promoting Made in America manufacturing through a combination of tax cuts, deregulation, and trade policies, including tariffs of up to 145% on imports from China, and a blanket tariff of 10% for other countries until July. As of Wednesday, however, Trump has indicated that he would consider lowering China tariffs.

"As part of our tax cuts, we want to cut taxes on domestic production and all manufacturing," Trump stated in remarks to Congress last month.

According to the SBA's Office of Advocacy, about 98% of American manufacturers are deemed small businesses and collectively employ 4.8 million U.S. workers.

The SBA offers other small business loans besides the 7(a), including 504 loans of up to $5.5 million and microloans of up to $50,000.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Intel Is Reportedly Cutting 20% of Its Workforce Under a New CEO

Over 21,000 roles could be affected, marking Intel's biggest layoff round yet.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' to ChatGPT Costs OpenAI 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'

It's more environmentally friendly (and cost-efficient) to skip the niceties.

By Sherin Shibu
Money & Finance

10 Surprising Expenses That Blindside Business Owners

Before starting a business, consider the hidden costs of running one. We have curated a list of the costs that no one tells you about.

By Andreas Jones
Leadership

Why Your Vision May Be Falling Behind the Forward Thinkers

If your current company vision is showing its age, why not put in the work now to ensure it remains adaptable, impactful, and visionary for years to come?

By Jason Zickerman
Business News

YouTube's First Video Turns 20 — Here's How Much the Video Giant Would Be Worth Today as a Stand-Alone Company

It's the 20th anniversary of YouTube's first video, "Me at the Zoo."

By Erin Davis