Chris Paul, a 20-year NBA veteran, is transforming the snack industry with his plant-based brand Good Eatn, which aims to make healthier options both accessible and delicious.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chris Paul has built a legacy as one of the most disciplined and detail-oriented players in NBA history. From calling out untucked jerseys to drawing fouls in the most unlikely moments, he's always been one step ahead.

That same mentality extends beyond the hardwood, especially when it comes to his health. After battling a series of nagging injuries, Paul made the switch to a fully plant-based diet in 2019.

Fast forward to 2025, and the once injury-riddled point guard became the first player to start all 82 games in his 20th NBA season — a feat he credits in part to that lifestyle change. Now, the ever-selfless "Point God" is dishing out his biggest assist yet — partnering with Gopuff to launch Good Eatn, a fully plant-based snack brand that delivers the flavors people want without the ingredients they don't.

Rooted in quality, blossoming with branding

When Paul first committed to a plant-based diet, the observant NBA vet quickly noticed a problem: the snack options just didn't cut it.

"Everything that's quote-unquote better for you came in brown and green packaging," he laughs. "Most of the time, when people hear something's plant-based, they assume it's going to taste like paper, cardboard, or grass, you know what I mean?"

Though Paul has always held high standards for his teammates, he's just as realistic about the challenges of change. He knew that expecting people to go fully plant-based was a big ask, but swapping out a snack? That felt doable.

"Going fully plant-based is a major lifestyle change — it's tough, uncomfortable, and not for everyone," he says. "But everyone snacks, right? If people are just looking for simple ways to make healthier choices, why not start with a snack?"

Image credit: Good Eatn

While the company is rooted in quality plant-based ingredients, Paul knows that branding is just as important. That commitment starts with the packaging. Instead of the dull, earthy tones often associated with "crunchy" health foods, Good Eatn snacks come in vibrant, colorful bags, with flavor names reminiscent of childhood favorites, such as "Cookies and Cream" or "Hot Puffs."

"Storytelling connects everything—not just the team and employees, but the consumer too," Paul says. "It helps people understand how you got to where you are. I still remember our first taste test for Good Eatn, brainstorming the name, seeing the first deck with the brand colors—it was all part of the excitement."

And it doesn't stop there. True to Paul's vision, the snacks rival their artificial counterparts in taste, so much so that each bite makes you question if you're being duped.

"The goal is for it to be a great snack — not just a great plant-based snack," Paul says. "That's why we call them surprisingly plant-based."

Related: It's Time to 'Choose Better' — Inside BODYARMOR's Play for the Sports Drink Crown

Leading in the locker room and the boardroom

Known for his leadership on the court, it's no surprise that Chris Paul sees relationships as the foundation of his business ventures. Despite the grind of an 82-game NBA season, he carves out time to personally meet with the founders and leadership teams of every company he partners with.

For Paul, it's not just about evaluating character — it's also a chance to expand his perspective and learn the ins and outs of a new industry.

He draws a clear parallel between his evolution as a point guard and his growth as an entrepreneur: "I had to learn how to get out of double teams and become a better defender," he says. "There's been that same learning curve in business."

Image credit: Good Eatn

What Paul didn't need to learn was how to be a connector. He looks to create opportunities for the people around him, whether it's teammates on the basketball court or partners in a business venture.

"One of the biggest things I've learned over my career is that the best teams talk," he says. "Regardless of how you feel personally, you have to communicate for the betterment of the team."

Part of this, to Paul, means knowing when to leverage his platform and when to let the product speak for itself.

"I want to make sure my influence shows up, but not all the time," the NBA vet says. "The goal is for the product to be able to stand on its own."

Related: "You Have to Grow Up Fast": How This College Athlete Became a CEO Before Turning 18

The grass is greener where you water it

Paul is one of just 11 players in history to play over 20 seasons in the league, and he recognizes that no matter how disciplined he is, Father Time will eventually catch up to him. Rather than running from that inevitability, Paul has embraced his next chapter.

"I'm excited to tell you the truth," he says. "I've always been eager to learn, and now I'm looking forward to carving out my path with my team and seeing what we can build."

One of the inspirations behind Paul's off-court ventures is his late grandfather, who passed away while Paul was in high school. He owned a service station, and despite being the boss, he worked on site and led by example. That work ethic left a lasting impression.

"When you do something yourself, you gain an appreciation for those running the company because you know what it's like," Paul says.

Image credit: Good Eatn

It's why he stays involved beyond just investing — taking time to make calls, attend meetings, and be part of the process.

Just three years in, Good Eatn has already built a strong foundation by solving a problem Paul experienced firsthand and delivering real value to consumers.

Looking ahead, he hopes to turn the brand into a household name — and eventually, an official snack partner of the NBA. Paul has set up countless teammates for alley-oops, but with Good Eatn, he's the one poised for a slam dunk.