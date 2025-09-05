Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some brand teams may feel that TikTok isn't for them - but it's not just a trendy social platform or one aimed exclusively at Gen Z. It's a global engine of awareness, discovery, and influence, where consumer decisions are made in seconds and startup brands can achieve global fame overnight. That said, success on TikTok isn't accidental or a given. There's always a clear strategy behind the brands that get it right - and a fine line between cultural relevance and trying too hard. Knowing you should be on TikTok isn't the same as knowing how to show up effectively - it takes a deep understanding of the platform, its culture, and its creators to strike the right tone. Here are 5 strategies for tapping into the TikTok growth machine.

1. Creator-first: Trusted voices are cultural currency

Creators are a modern version of word-of-mouth. They hold trust, shape conversations, and when you partner with the right ones, they can dramatically accelerate brand traction. 84% of consumers trust creator recommendations more than traditional ads, and TikTok's creator-first ecosystem rewards authenticity. Skin+Me, a British skincare brand, grew fast by leaning into creator-led storytelling. They didn't run overly glossy campaigns - instead, they worked with relatable creators who actually use the product and filmed 'day in the life' routines that felt raw, personal and believable. That authenticity helped build loyalty quickly, because their talent choices weren't just seen as influencers doing a job - they were seen as community members.

Takeaway: Don't force a script. Partner with creators who genuinely like and care about your product or niche, and let them speak in their own voice - that's what resonates with their audience. It's not about control or scripting every word; it's about what's credible, and in turn, going to build consumer trust.

2. Speak the platform's language - not just your own

Repurposing brand content that was made for Instagram or YouTube won't work here. To succeed, you need to be fluent in the style, the humour, the pacing, and the native behaviours of the platform. Whether you're using a trending format or jumping on a viral sound, the content still needs to be original. The algorithm prioritises posts that are both engaging and fresh, not carbon copies. That means understanding what's trending and adding something new - even your product-focused content should be tailored to TikTok's native style: short, sharp, relevant and creative.

This doesn't mean starting from scratch every time, it means starting with TikTok in mind if you want to get traction there. Later, great content can be adapted and scaled across other channels, but in terms of format - it isn't one size fits all. Every platform has its nuances. Creators can play a powerful role here - they live and breathe hacking the algorithm and often spot cultural shifts long before brands do. They're your cultural currency.

Takeaway: Design content with TikTok in mind from day one. Focus on what works here, not elsewhere - then scale from there. Create natively first, repurpose second.

3. Focus on the right communities, rather than the broadest audience

Going viral isn't always the goal, and it shouldn't be your first one. Relevance should be. TikTok's power lies in its micro-communities, such as #MoneyTok, #SkinTok, #BeautyTok, #CleanTok, #FitTok, and #SustainabilityTok - each has its own tone, references, and trusted top creators. The fastest-growing brands are the ones that embed themselves within the right communities early, and grow from the inside out.

Takeaway: Use TikTok search and community tools to understand where your audience really lives. Then work with creators who are already native to that space, giving them enough of a brief to communicate the brand to that audience - but letting them do it in an authentic way.

4. Repurpose, localise and scale creator assets

One smart creator partnership can fuel your entire content funnel - from awareness-driving stories, to product cutdowns, to retargeted assets that convert. When we worked with Wonderskin, we produced over 300 assets using just 12 creators. That was only possible because we built a content strategy upfront: planning hooks, shot types, and platform edits that were then optimised to support different objectives. With sharp editing, localisation for different regions, and a clear creative strategy tailored to each platform and audience, it's possible to scale your message without scaling your spend.

Takeaway: Don't brief for a single post. Brief for a full asset suite. Agree usage and formats in advance, outline your editing plan, and make sure your creators capture enough raw footage to allow for cutdowns, translations, and platform-specific tweaks. This is how you build a high-performing content engine – not a one-hit-wonder.

5. Move at the speed of culture - but with structure behind you

TikTok moves fast, and so should you – but reacting in real time only works if you've built in the structure to do it properly. Cultural moments, product drops, trending formats… these are all huge opportunities, but only if you're genuinely ready to move. 53% of consumers say they're more likely to buy from brands that respond quickly to cultural moments, but very few startups are set up to act on that at the moment.

Takeaway: Build a forward-facing cultural calendar that includes seasonal peaks, retail dates, and relevant awareness days. Create an appropriate approval process that allows for speed, without sacrificing brand safety.

Most importantly, always leave 20–30% of your content schedule open for last-minute opportunities that align with trends or conversations in real time, with someone monitoring conversations so they're not missed. A TikTok strategy shouldn't just be focussed on chasing a viral moment. It should be about relevance, trust, and consistency - showing up where your audience is, in a way that feels natural and unforced.



The brands seeing real traction aren't always the loudest or the biggest, they're the ones that understand the platform, partner with the right creators, and build content strategies designed to evolve and grow. Remember, TikTok rewards authenticity, even if you start by tapping into smaller communities. You don't need a massive budget or a viral hit. You need a sharp message, a clear brand identity, creators who genuinely understand and care about your brand, and a team with the capacity to move at the speed of online culture. That's what drives sustainable growth - and that's how brands can harness the driving power of this phenomenal platform.