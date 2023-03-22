Signing out of account, Standby...
Voodoo Brewing Co.Craft brew pubs
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$332K - $763K
- Units as of 2022
-
16 128.6% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Voodoo Brewing Co.
More from Voodoo Brewing Co.
About Voodoo Brewery
Since 2005, Voodoo Brewing Co. has been crafting the best damn beers you have ever tasted!
What We Are:
A band of brothers and sisters obsessed with serving your community the best-tasting beers, period.
WE ARE THE FRANCHISE FOR PEOPLE WHO DON’T DIG FRANCHISES
What We’re Not:
A typical cookie-cutter franchise filled with greedy corporate suits who won’t stop until there’s a Voodoo brewpub on every corner.
The Voodoo model makes owning a bar/restaurant/brewery more simple than it has any right to be:
- Our Master Brewer and “mad scientist” Curt and his team do all the brewing — the beer is shipped fresh to each Voodoo location.
- The eclectic and delicious menus are curated for each location and are super easy to execute for anyone — no restaurant experience required.
- Our base layout mimics European beer halls, where customers pick up their food orders at the counter — fewer employees means lower overhead!
Voodoo is a way for entrepreneurs who want to own their own brewpub to live out their dreams in the most fun environment imaginable.
Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Open a Voodoo Brewpub
- The craft beer industry was a $33.3 Billion Craft Beer Industry LAST YEAR!
- People are (extremely) ready to get out of the house and get together with friends and family again.
- Voodoo is also part of the enormous $4.1 billion casual dining industry — another industry roaring back to life after the past few years.
- Now is the time to take control and start the process before interest rates go up!
- Not many franchises can weather the economic downturns as we can. People, no matter what, will still want to enjoy a delicious cold beer!
- Communities across the country are hungry for new places to try out and enjoy a nice craft beer and a good meal, and you can be the one to give it to them.
What Makes Voodoo Better than Other Franchise Options?
Apart from being the single most fun experience you’ll ever have in your professional life; there are plenty of reasons why Voodoo sticks out in a sea of mediocre-at-best franchise options:
- The starting initial investment of $331,750 is a fraction of the cost of an average brewery franchise
- Growing National Presence! We have awarded 20 Franchise Agreements in the past 12 months
- Low overhead and a super simple building layout
- Massive brand awareness and recognition with 40,000+ social media followers
- Multiple streams of revenue to maximize earning potential include food, nonalcoholic drinks, and merchandise
Plus, we help take away the usual headaches associated with owning a brewery/restaurant with top-notch support:
- 7.5 classroom training hours and 60 hours of on-the-job practice to prepare you for opening the doors to your own brewpub.
- A designated Project Manager to assist with marketing, ongoing field support, and anything else you might need, whenever you need it. (As we like to say, “Owners call, we haul!”)
- One of the top Master Brewers in the world, working his mad-scientist magic to brew your beer and deliver it to you every week.
- An Executive Chef is helping you build an easy-to-execute, mouthwatering localized menu and keep things cranking in your kitchen.
- Corporate-planned pub events designed to drive revenue and generate serious buzz.
- A highly-collaborative, enthusiastic group that loves creativity and wants to hear your ideas.
Do YOU Have it Takes to Own Your Own Voodoo?
If this sounds like you, we want to hear from you right away:
- You’re a Freakin’ BOSS — You’re a born leader looking for a business with huge potential for profitability.
- But You Still Know How to Have Fun — It’s a brew pup. We sell kick-ass beer and super tasty food. Beer and food are fun. You like fun.
- — You want to find success without the corporate B.S. You don’t want to sell out to ‘The Man’ just to make a few bucks.
- Beer is LIFE — You love beer and like the idea of making money selling it. (You don’t necessarily have to be a beer expert, though.)
- You’re Not a D-Bag — You’re creative and unique but play well with others. You know how to get the most out of your staff without being a jerk.
- You’ve Got That Tribe Mentality — You’re ready to go all-in with a tight crew and become absolute legends for bringing award-winning Voodoo beer to your hometown.
Get Started Now!
People across the country are finding out how much fun it is to own a Voodoo pub, and 2022 presents a unique opportunity to get in on the craft beer and restaurant industries that we’ll likely never see again in our lifetime.
With immense buzz building around our Franchise, the chance to bring Voodoo to your town might slip through the cracks if you don’t act now.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 16 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Voodoo Brewing Co. franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $331,750 - $762,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000 - $800,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000 - $450,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 0.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Voodoo Brewing Co. offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Voodoo Brewing Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 60 hours
- Classroom Training
- 6 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Voodoo Brewing Co. ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
