About Voodoo Brewery

Since 2005, Voodoo Brewing Co. has been crafting the best damn beers you have ever tasted!

What We Are:

A band of brothers and sisters obsessed with serving your community the best-tasting beers, period.

WE ARE THE FRANCHISE FOR PEOPLE WHO DON’T DIG FRANCHISES

What We’re Not:

A typical cookie-cutter franchise filled with greedy corporate suits who won’t stop until there’s a Voodoo brewpub on every corner.

The Voodoo model makes owning a bar/restaurant/brewery more simple than it has any right to be:

Our Master Brewer and “mad scientist” Curt and his team do all the brewing — the beer is shipped fresh to each Voodoo location.

The eclectic and delicious menus are curated for each location and are super easy to execute for anyone — no restaurant experience required.

Our base layout mimics European beer halls, where customers pick up their food orders at the counter — fewer employees means lower overhead!

Voodoo is a way for entrepreneurs who want to own their own brewpub to live out their dreams in the most fun environment imaginable.

Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Open a Voodoo Brewpub

The craft beer industry was a $33.3 Billion Craft Beer Industry LAST YEAR!

People are (extremely) ready to get out of the house and get together with friends and family again.

Voodoo is also part of the enormous $4.1 billion casual dining industry — another industry roaring back to life after the past few years.

Now is the time to take control and start the process before interest rates go up!

Not many franchises can weather the economic downturns as we can. People, no matter what, will still want to enjoy a delicious cold beer!

Communities across the country are hungry for new places to try out and enjoy a nice craft beer and a good meal, and you can be the one to give it to them.

What Makes Voodoo Better than Other Franchise Options?

Apart from being the single most fun experience you’ll ever have in your professional life; there are plenty of reasons why Voodoo sticks out in a sea of mediocre-at-best franchise options:

The starting initial investment of $331,750 is a fraction of the cost of an average brewery franchise

Growing National Presence! We have awarded 20 Franchise Agreements in the past 12 months

Low overhead and a super simple building layout

Massive brand awareness and recognition with 40,000+ social media followers

Multiple streams of revenue to maximize earning potential include food, nonalcoholic drinks, and merchandise

Plus, we help take away the usual headaches associated with owning a brewery/restaurant with top-notch support:

7.5 classroom training hours and 60 hours of on-the-job practice to prepare you for opening the doors to your own brewpub.

A designated Project Manager to assist with marketing, ongoing field support, and anything else you might need, whenever you need it. (As we like to say, “Owners call, we haul!”)

One of the top Master Brewers in the world, working his mad-scientist magic to brew your beer and deliver it to you every week.

An Executive Chef is helping you build an easy-to-execute, mouthwatering localized menu and keep things cranking in your kitchen.

Corporate-planned pub events designed to drive revenue and generate serious buzz.

A highly-collaborative, enthusiastic group that loves creativity and wants to hear your ideas.

Do YOU Have it Takes to Own Your Own Voodoo?

If this sounds like you, we want to hear from you right away:

You’re a Freakin’ BOSS — You’re a born leader looking for a business with huge potential for profitability.

— You’re a born leader looking for a business with huge potential for profitability. But You Still Know How to Have Fun — It’s a brew pup. We sell kick-ass beer and super tasty food. Beer and food are fun. You like fun.

— It’s a brew pup. We sell kick-ass beer and super tasty food. Beer and food are fun. You like fun. — You want to find success without the corporate B.S. You don’t want to sell out to ‘The Man’ just to make a few bucks.

Beer is LIFE — You love beer and like the idea of making money selling it. (You don’t necessarily have to be a beer expert, though.)

— You love beer and like the idea of making money selling it. (You don’t necessarily have to be a beer expert, though.) You’re Not a D-Bag — You’re creative and unique but play well with others. You know how to get the most out of your staff without being a jerk.

— You’re creative and unique but play well with others. You know how to get the most out of your staff without being a jerk. You’ve Got That Tribe Mentality — You’re ready to go all-in with a tight crew and become absolute legends for bringing award-winning Voodoo beer to your hometown.

Get Started Now!

People across the country are finding out how much fun it is to own a Voodoo pub, and 2022 presents a unique opportunity to get in on the craft beer and restaurant industries that we’ll likely never see again in our lifetime.

With immense buzz building around our Franchise, the chance to bring Voodoo to your town might slip through the cracks if you don’t act now.