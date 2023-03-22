Voodoo Brewing Co.

Voodoo Brewing Co.

Craft brew pubs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$332K - $763K
Units as of 2022
16 128.6% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Voodoo Brewing Co.

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs
Founded
2005
Leadership
Brent Dowling, Chairman
Corporate Address
205 E. 9th Ave.
Homestead, PA 15210
Social
More from Voodoo Brewing Co.

About Voodoo Brewery

Since 2005, Voodoo Brewing Co. has been crafting the best damn beers you have ever tasted!

What We Are:

A band of brothers and sisters obsessed with serving your community the best-tasting beers, period.

WE ARE THE FRANCHISE FOR PEOPLE WHO DON’T DIG FRANCHISES

What We’re Not:

A typical cookie-cutter franchise filled with greedy corporate suits who won’t stop until there’s a Voodoo brewpub on every corner.

The Voodoo model makes owning a bar/restaurant/brewery more simple than it has any right to be:

  • Our Master Brewer and “mad scientist” Curt and his team do all the brewing — the beer is shipped fresh to each Voodoo location.
  • The eclectic and delicious menus are curated for each location and are super easy to execute for anyone — no restaurant experience required.
  • Our base layout mimics European beer halls, where customers pick up their food orders at the counter — fewer employees means lower overhead!

Voodoo is a way for entrepreneurs who want to own their own brewpub to live out their dreams in the most fun environment imaginable.

Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Open a Voodoo Brewpub

  • The craft beer industry was a $33.3 Billion Craft Beer Industry LAST YEAR!
  • People are (extremely) ready to get out of the house and get together with friends and family again.
  • Voodoo is also part of the enormous $4.1 billion casual dining industry — another industry roaring back to life after the past few years.
  • Now is the time to take control and start the process before interest rates go up!
  • Not many franchises can weather the economic downturns as we can. People, no matter what, will still want to enjoy a delicious cold beer!
  • Communities across the country are hungry for new places to try out and enjoy a nice craft beer and a good meal, and you can be the one to give it to them.

What Makes Voodoo Better than Other Franchise Options?

Apart from being the single most fun experience you’ll ever have in your professional life; there are plenty of reasons why Voodoo sticks out in a sea of mediocre-at-best franchise options:

  • The starting initial investment of $331,750 is a fraction of the cost of an average brewery franchise
  • Growing National Presence! We have awarded 20 Franchise Agreements in the past 12 months
  • Low overhead and a super simple building layout
  • Massive brand awareness and recognition with 40,000+ social media followers
  • Multiple streams of revenue to maximize earning potential include food, nonalcoholic drinks, and merchandise

Plus, we help take away the usual headaches associated with owning a brewery/restaurant with top-notch support:

  • 7.5 classroom training hours and 60 hours of on-the-job practice to prepare you for opening the doors to your own brewpub.
  • A designated Project Manager to assist with marketing, ongoing field support, and anything else you might need, whenever you need it. (As we like to say, “Owners call, we haul!”)
  • One of the top Master Brewers in the world, working his mad-scientist magic to brew your beer and deliver it to you every week.
  • An Executive Chef is helping you build an easy-to-execute, mouthwatering localized menu and keep things cranking in your kitchen.
  • Corporate-planned pub events designed to drive revenue and generate serious buzz.
  • A highly-collaborative, enthusiastic group that loves creativity and wants to hear your ideas.

Do YOU Have it Takes to Own Your Own Voodoo?

If this sounds like you, we want to hear from you right away:

  • You’re a Freakin’ BOSS — You’re a born leader looking for a business with huge potential for profitability.
  • But You Still Know How to Have Fun — It’s a brew pup. We sell kick-ass beer and super tasty food. Beer and food are fun. You like fun.
  • — You want to find success without the corporate B.S. You don’t want to sell out to ‘The Man’ just to make a few bucks.
  • Beer is LIFE — You love beer and like the idea of making money selling it. (You don’t necessarily have to be a beer expert, though.)
  • You’re Not a D-Bag — You’re creative and unique but play well with others. You know how to get the most out of your staff without being a jerk.
  • You’ve Got That Tribe Mentality — You’re ready to go all-in with a tight crew and become absolute legends for bringing award-winning Voodoo beer to your hometown.

Get Started Now!

People across the country are finding out how much fun it is to own a Voodoo pub, and 2022 presents a unique opportunity to get in on the craft beer and restaurant industries that we’ll likely never see again in our lifetime.

With immense buzz building around our Franchise, the chance to bring Voodoo to your town might slip through the cracks if you don’t act now.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
16 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Voodoo Brewing Co. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$75,000
Initial Investment
$331,750 - $762,500
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000 - $800,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000 - $450,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Voodoo Brewing Co. offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Third Party Financing
Voodoo Brewing Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
60 hours
Classroom Training
6 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Voodoo Brewing Co. ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #132 in 2022

Top New Franchises

