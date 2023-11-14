This story appears in the November 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Where are the hottest franchise opportunities in the year ahead? Every year, we at Entrepreneur like to try answering that question. To do so, we consider a few factors: What trends are we seeing in the world at large? In which industries are we seeing new franchisors pop up? Which industries are seeing high unit growth? And what does our experience covering the franchise industry for over four decades tell us?

Related: Would You Turn Your Small Business Into a Franchise? Here's Why Everyone From Hardware Stores to Hot Dog Shops Are Doing It.

We take those factors into account, and then we produce our predictions for the 10 categories we think will perform well in the year to come. As always, this year's list includes categories that have been thriving for a while, such as chicken, health and wellness, and pets. But you'll find some exciting newcomers to this year's list as well, including beverages, meal prep and delivery, and sports.

Related: If You Want to Join a Franchise That Is Truly Diverse, These Are the Top 100 to Consider

Below we share almost 300 franchise opportunities that are available within those categories — some that have been around for decades, and others that are brand new. Keep in mind that inclusion on the list does not constitute a recommendation of any specific franchise. Even — and maybe especially — when you're considering a franchise in a "hot" category, it's important to do your homework first. Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees to decide if the brand and the opportunity are right for you.

Beverages

Chicken

STEM Enrichment Programs

Health & Wellness

Meal Prep/Delivery

Pest Control

Pets

Restoration Services

Sports

Tutoring