These Are the 10 Hottest Franchise Categories For 2024 Based on the trends, we're predicting which categories will be all the rage in 2024. Check out the list.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

This story appears in the November 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Lubo Ivanko | Stock.Adobe.Com

Where are the hottest franchise opportunities in the year ahead? Every year, we at Entrepreneur like to try answering that question. To do so, we consider a few factors: What trends are we seeing in the world at large? In which industries are we seeing new franchisors pop up? Which industries are seeing high unit growth? And what does our experience covering the franchise industry for over four decades tell us?

Related: Would You Turn Your Small Business Into a Franchise? Here's Why Everyone From Hardware Stores to Hot Dog Shops Are Doing It.

We take those factors into account, and then we produce our predictions for the 10 categories we think will perform well in the year to come. As always, this year's list includes categories that have been thriving for a while, such as chicken, health and wellness, and pets. But you'll find some exciting newcomers to this year's list as well, including beverages, meal prep and delivery, and sports.

Related: If You Want to Join a Franchise That Is Truly Diverse, These Are the Top 100 to Consider

Below we share almost 300 franchise opportunities that are available within those categories — some that have been around for decades, and others that are brand new. Keep in mind that inclusion on the list does not constitute a recommendation of any specific franchise. Even — and maybe especially — when you're considering a franchise in a "hot" category, it's important to do your homework first. Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees to decide if the brand and the opportunity are right for you.

Beverages

Chicken

STEM Enrichment Programs

Health & Wellness

Meal Prep/Delivery

Pest Control

Pets

Restoration Services

Sports

Tutoring
Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Franchisees Trends Franchises Franchisors Franchise Opportunities

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

How to Calm Your Busy Mind, According to World-Renowned Brain Coach Jim Kwik

In this exclusive excerpt from Kwik's new book, he explains how to reclaim your brain and lower your stress.

By Jim Kwik
Health & Wellness

Why Successful People Engage in These 7 Types of Hobbies

If you want to be more successful, consider how you're spending your time. Successful people have a lot of similarities in how they spend their time and what they enjoy doing.

By Amy M Chambers
Business News

Philadelphia Eagles Release a Second Christmas Album Featuring Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Patti LaBelle

The team's inaugural Christmas vinyl raised over $1.25 million in 2022.

By Emily Rella
Business News

A U.S. State Was Hacked in a Massive Data Breach—And Every Single Resident Is At Risk

The breach occurred between May 28 - 29 of this year in Maine.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Some Flights Are as Low as $29 Right Now as Airlines Rush to Fill Seats Before the End of the Year

There are a record 260 million seats to fill by the end of the fourth quarter.

By Sam Silverman
Growing a Business

Big-Shot Bosses Said Workers Will Be Back In The Office After Labor Day (Or Else) — But Did They Succeed? Not Exactly.

The post-Labor Day return-to-office push promised a shift back to familiar routines. Yet, as we delve into the data and dynamics, it becomes clear: the modern workforce's aspirations and the office's role have transformed more than we imagined.

By Gleb Tsipursky