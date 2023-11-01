Entrepreneur magazine
November 2023

November 2023

Entrepreneur | November 2023
November 2023
Entrepreneur Magazine
Science & Technology

Entrepreneurs Are Rushing to Use AI. Here Are 8 Questions You Should Ask First.

Generative AI has overtaken the business world at breathtaking speed, and it can be overwhelming to know how to start integrating it into your work. These tech experts have answers.

Franchise

These Franchises Are Big-Time Earners Right Now, and They're Fun!

From yummy beverages and meal delivery kits to sports and science, these are the hottest franchise categories.

Starting a Business

She Turned Her Side Hustle Into a 150-Person Business. Here's How She Used the 'Wealthy Mindset' to Her Advantage.

"I know that I'm the moneymaker," Blavity founder Morgan DeBaun says.

Franchise

He Used To Train Horses. Now His Business Does $11 Million In Annual Revenue.

To become Floor Coverings International top franchisee, Jeffrey Bell had to learn to delegate.

Franchise

She Was Afraid of Her Company Becoming the 'McDonald's of Mental Healthcare' Until She Realized This

Erin Pash discovered that franchising offered the best of both worlds for therapy practices.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

He Opened a Pizza Restaurant to Serve the Native American Community. It Was So Successful He's Opening 20 More.

Dennis Johnson thought that Bemidji, Minnesota needed a place for the surrounding tribes to work, and hang out. He was right.

By Carl Stoffers
Science & Technology

Should You Hire An AI Consultant? Here's When It's the Right Move, and When It's Not.

No one wants to get left behind, and there's a growing industry of AI consultants who want to help. But is it worth the investment?

By Liz Brody
Growing a Business

How Many Employees Should Be Working In Your Store? The Answer Might Be Zero — Here's How One Company Does It.

Autonomous businesses like Amazon Go and Bodega had lackluster or downright negative receptions. But a ping-pong club called PingPod seems to have cracked the formula.

By Yiren Lu
Science & Technology

Visionary Execs at Whole Foods, Slack, Google, Amazon and More Share Their 2024 Predictions

Leaders at some of the world's most forward-thinking companies on how you should be thinking about marketing, fundraising, work culture, responsible AI, sustainability and more.

By Frances Dodds
Business News

A Tribute to the Man Who Bought Entrepreneur Magazine Out of Bankruptcy Almost 40 Years Ago

Peter Shea raised the magazine's circulation 82% in just a couple years, according to the L.A. Times. He passed away in September.

By Ryan Shea
Franchise

These Are the 10 Hottest Franchise Categories For 2024

Based on the trends, we're predicting which categories will be all the rage in 2024. Check out the list.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

Are You a Veteran? These Franchises That Want You to Join Their Ranks.

If you've served, these franchises are eager to help you launch a new business.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

