Generative AI has overtaken the business world at breathtaking speed, and it can be overwhelming to know how to start integrating it into your work. These tech experts have answers.

As generative AI sweeps the culture, entrepreneurs have been racing to seize market opportunities. But as ChatGPT quickly gets smarter, new questions and possibilities emerge. How do you stay on top of it all — or even begin? Here's how leading investors, founders, thought leaders, and tech luminaries break it down, in eight simple questions.

1. Where do I start?

No matter what industry you're in, there's probably a generative AI tool specifically crafted for your operations — so these are the first resources you should seek out, advises Anna Barber, partner at M13, a VC firm that invests in early-stage tech startups. If you have a large team of developers, you can experiment with the text-to-code assistant GitHub Copilot. Designers should be testing tools like Midjourney, which creates images from text prompts, and creators should be trying storytelling aids like Tome or HyperWrite. For searching large sets of complex data, Humata, an M13 portfolio company, is powerful and easy to set up, Barber says. These tools help startups speed to market and do more with less.