Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

How Many Employees Should Be Working In Your Store? The Answer Might Be Zero — Here's How One Company Does It. Autonomous businesses like Amazon Go and Bodega had lackluster or downright negative receptions. But a ping-pong club called PingPod seems to have cracked the formula.

By Yiren Lu

This story appears in the November 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Courtesy of PingPod

The PingPod on 37th Street looks like a lot of bougie exercise studios in Manhattan.

It's clean and brightly lit, with floor-to-ceiling windows. A ping-pong table sits in the center of each room, and a neon pink PingPod sign glows against a black accent wall. The morning I visit, two tall, muscled guys are playing in a street-level room, wearing athletic gear and sweatbands. I watch one serve — with that deliberate little slowdown in the air that marks a serious player — and the other return it beautifully. It's like a real-world "fitspiration" reel.

But there's one thing notably missing from the scene: employees.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Employees Technology Artificial Intelligence Future of Entrepreneurship Premium Autónomos

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

How to Calm Your Busy Mind, According to World-Renowned Brain Coach Jim Kwik

In this exclusive excerpt from Kwik's new book, he explains how to reclaim your brain and lower your stress.

By Jim Kwik
Business News

Philadelphia Eagles Release a Second Christmas Album Featuring Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Patti LaBelle

The team's inaugural Christmas vinyl raised over $1.25 million in 2022.

By Emily Rella
Health & Wellness

Why Successful People Engage in These 7 Types of Hobbies

If you want to be more successful, consider how you're spending your time. Successful people have a lot of similarities in how they spend their time and what they enjoy doing.

By Amy M Chambers
Science & Technology

Meet the Pizza-Making Robots Churning Out 600 Pies Hourly at PizzaHQ

PizzaHQ co-founder Jay Udrija discusses changes in the pizza Industry, new restaurant tech, and food service robotics that have amped up his business.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Franchise

These Are the 10 Hottest Franchise Categories For 2024

Based on the trends, we're predicting which categories will be all the rage in 2024. Check out the list.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Leadership

The Co-Founder of OLIPOP Dropped Out of College and Built a $200 Million Business. Here's His Smartest Advice for Entrepreneurs.

Ben Goodwin, CEO, co-founder and formulator of OLIPOP, shares his business tips and advice for those brave enough to chase their dreams.

By Dan Bova