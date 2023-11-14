Autonomous businesses like Amazon Go and Bodega had lackluster or downright negative receptions. But a ping-pong club called PingPod seems to have cracked the formula.

The PingPod on 37th Street looks like a lot of bougie exercise studios in Manhattan.

It's clean and brightly lit, with floor-to-ceiling windows. A ping-pong table sits in the center of each room, and a neon pink PingPod sign glows against a black accent wall. The morning I visit, two tall, muscled guys are playing in a street-level room, wearing athletic gear and sweatbands. I watch one serve — with that deliberate little slowdown in the air that marks a serious player — and the other return it beautifully. It's like a real-world "fitspiration" reel.

But there's one thing notably missing from the scene: employees.