AI isn't just for businesses. Here are a few ways consumers can get in on the AI revolution, too.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The business world was set on fire by the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. Since then, 2023 has shaped up to be the year of artificial intelligence. AI is gaining momentum everywhere, and it's starting to look like it could be the next industrial revolution.

While businesses are indulging in innovative AI hand over fist, though, individuals are often at a loss as to how to handle the new tech. Rather than a boon, they see AI as a job-threatening menace with no practical use for their personal lives.

Nothing could be further from the truth. From improved employment searches to accessible living spaces to amusing adventures in the kitchen, here are a few examples of how the average consumer can and should be taking advantage of the new AI revolution.

1. Use AI to improve your job search

One of the most ironic (though legitimate) uses of AI amongst consumers is as a job search tool. Commonly seen as a job-killer, artificial intelligence can help individuals find better-paying, more rewarding work.

Take ChatGPT as a relatable example. The sophisticated AI tool can generate lists of skills, attributes and requirements for a specific role you want to fill. You could also ask the tool to list keywords to help ensure an application will make it past an ATS (applicant tracking system). Career growth platform Teal lays out a step-by-step process to have the program help you write your resume and even your cover letter.

AI may help us eliminate grunt work from our lives, which may mean certain jobs disappear. But the tool is also a powerful way to ensure that those who find themselves looking for work can move their careers forward, not back, as they take their next step.

Related: 10 Tips For Writing An Impressive Resume

2. Use AI to make living spaces more accessible

Sometimes, the use of AI is already well-established in our lives. All we need to do is find new ways to apply it. That's the case with personal assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

We may not think of something as simple and common as a personal assistant as an application of AI. But these programs use vast, increasingly complex cloud-based algorithms and software to provide answers for consumers.

Alexa, for example, uses conversational AI in what is commonly called VUI or "voice user interface." This enables users to speak to an AI system without the need to click a mouse, press a button, or touch a screen. They don't even have to be in physical proximity to a device.

This allows an individual to control many items in an easily accessible manner. From playing music to answering questions to turning off the lights and even checking the security system, personal assistants are powerful applications of AI tech in our daily lives.

Related: Everything You Can Do With Amazon Alexa

3. Use AI to facilitate day-to-day creativity

Artificial intelligence doesn't have to be practical or profitable to have value. On the contrary, its use as a recreational tool is also something to consider.

This can take a couple of different forms. For instance, you can use AI to make a recreational activity more convenient, like using a personal assistant to turn on a song or turn off the TV. But it goes further than that. There are many ways you can have AI get in on the creative action, too.

All you need to do is input a meal idea, and the program sets to work coming up with a data-backed recommendation for your next meal. You can even specify the ingredients you have available. Once you have a recipe you like, the tool can store it for later use.

There may be more important things to use AI tools for than culinary adventures. Even so, few of them will yield tastier results… or more intriguing ones.

Related: Get Cooking With This Latest Feature On Google Home

Allowing AI to impact you for the better

Artificial intelligence may be all the buzz in the business world. The trend doesn't have to stop there, though. Consumers don't need to sit on the sidelines while corporations take advantage of the latest technology to superpower their daily activities.

On the contrary, there are countless ways individuals can use AI to create life-changing alterations to their daily activities. From empowering their job searches to making their living spaces more accessible to igniting intriguing new hobbies, AI can impact life as we know it, even in the smallest ways.

The best part? The party is just getting started.

Don't let AI intimidate you. Just like every other major technological advancement, look for ways to harness the change and use it to impact your life and the lives of those around you for the better.