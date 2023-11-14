Leaders at some of the world's most forward thinking company on how you should be thinking about marketing, fundraising, work culture, responsible AI, sustainability and more.

Anyone running a business has thought: It would be nice to see into the future. The coming year is particularly rife with unknowns, induced by tightening economic conditions, climate change, and lightening-fast evolution in the realm of generative artifical intelligence. But the second-best thing to a crystal ball is a panel of prominent women leaders with a knack for foresight. So we spoke to executives and founders at some of the world's most visionary companies, from Whole Foods to Google to Y Combinator, to get their predictions on the forces that will shape the coming year, and how business owners can rise to meet them.

Maëlle Gavet

CEO of Techstars, the world's most active pre-seed investor