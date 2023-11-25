Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
The Most Important Shift Hybrid Workforces Need to Thrive Is the One Most Are Ignoring Successful hybrid work is not just about being in the office half the week.

By Dr. Gleb Tsipursky

Create Labs

By the end of this year, 39% of all global knowledge workers will be hybrid workers.

That's a forecast from Gartner, and it's more than just a statistic; it's a harbinger of a seismic shift in our work culture.

Some business leaders may mistake this trend as a partial return to "the way it was." But that is shortsighted. The hybrid model isn't just "old office life" for half the week, and it also isn't a free-form, work-from-home life for half the week. To embrace the hybrid work model means reimagining the very fabric of our work environment. The pandemic taught us that work is not a place you go; it's something you do — so the office must now serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, not a factory for rote tasks.

Growth Strategies Remote Workers Future of Work Future of Entrepreneurship Hybrid workforce Return To The Offices Premium Hybrid Work

