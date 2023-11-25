Successful hybrid work is not just about being in the office half the week.

By the end of this year, 39% of all global knowledge workers will be hybrid workers.

That's a forecast from Gartner, and it's more than just a statistic; it's a harbinger of a seismic shift in our work culture.

Some business leaders may mistake this trend as a partial return to "the way it was." But that is shortsighted. The hybrid model isn't just "old office life" for half the week, and it also isn't a free-form, work-from-home life for half the week. To embrace the hybrid work model means reimagining the very fabric of our work environment. The pandemic taught us that work is not a place you go; it's something you do — so the office must now serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, not a factory for rote tasks.