Being a "fighter" isn't necessarily a bad thing. And conflicts don't have to end with winners and losers.

This story appears in the November 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: I always seem to lose in workplace conflicts. How can I win more? — Julio, Houston, TX

You say you're bad at resolving conflicts. Before we address that, let's back up and ask: What exactly is conflict…to you?

Everyone defines conflict differently. Maybe it's a disagreement. Or a fight. Or whenever people raise their voices.