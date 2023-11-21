This story appears in the November 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

I run a company of 400 people. It's only possible because of a decision I made soon after we launched — even though it had nothing to do with business: I decided to see a therapist.

I hadn't set out to be an entrepreneur; I was an English major in college, busy reading Dostoevsky and philosophy. Then I rented a tuxedo to get married, and it was an atrocious process. There must be a better way, I thought. My groomsman, Patrick Coyne (who had the same experience), agreed, and we cofounded The Black Tux in 2013 with the plan to rent well-fitting, high-quality suits and tuxes online — which turned out to be operationally complicated and immediately popular.

