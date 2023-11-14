Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Should You Hire An AI Consultant? Here's When It's the Right Move, and When It's Not. No one wants to get left behind, and there's a growing industry of AI consultants who want to help. But is it worth the investment?

By Liz Brody

Create Labs

As generative AI rose in prominence this year, Jayesh Gadewar had a thought: We can use this to leapfrog our competitors. He's the cofounder of Scrut Automation, a startup that builds compliance and security software for businesses, but as far as AI, they just didn't have the expertise.

So he did what many other leaders are now doing: He hired an AI consultant.

"Generative AI is funny in that the basic capabilities you get for your $20 a month for ChatGPT Plus are pretty impressive," says Tom Davenport, professor of information technology and management at Babson College and a senior advisor at Deloitte's AI practice, "but to customize it is technically challenging." That's why, since OpenAI's chart-topping chatbot landed a year ago, a new breed of specialist has risen to help companies harness AI's game-changing wizardry.

