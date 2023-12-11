This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Want to Be a Better Boss? Try Playing Hooky. How a midday Mets game became a formative leadership experience

By Sally Joy Wolf

This story appears in the November 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Courtesy of Sally Joy Wolf

My team was two weeks away from hosting a big event. There was a lot left to do. But my boss, Lisa, had just learned of a more imminent big event: a midday Mets game, where one pitcher had the rare chance to win his 20th game.

"We have to go," she said.

I was skeptical. It hardly felt like an ideal time for an afternoon adventure! But Lisa insisted that we could tackle the work later, because this Mets game would only happen once. She got tickets for herself, me, and a junior team member. When that pitcher secured his win, the three of us were there. And weeks later, when we hosted our successful company event, all was well — with nothing sacrificed from our outing.

