If you're looking to buy a franchise, these are the "best of the best."

This story appears in the July 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We call them our "Best of the Best" — the franchises that don't just rank in our annual Franchise 500, but rank

No. 1 in their respective industry categories. In categories as diverse as pizza and pet care, tutoring and tanning, these are the brands that rose above the competition in 2023 — and because more than 1,300 companies applied for this year's ranking, that competition was fierce.

Related: Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business

Some brands on this list have been on top for years — even decades — while others are just starting to make their mark in the franchise world. All of them are on this list because of how they ranked in the 2023 Franchise 500. That ranking, based on data gathered as of July 2022, evaluated each franchise company based on 150-plus data points in the areas of costs and fees, system size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Only the 500 top-scoring companies made it into the Franchise 500 — and only 152 ranked No. 1 in category, qualifying them to be called "best of the best."

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular brand. If you're interested in buying a franchise in a specific industry, it's important to consider all the franchise opportunities available within that industry and do your research to find which one will be No. 1 for you. Before investing in any franchise, make sure you read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees.

See the "Best of the Best" franchises list here.