These Are the Top Franchises in 152 Different Industries If you're looking to buy a franchise, these are the "best of the best."

By Tracy Stapp Herold

This story appears in the July 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We call them our "Best of the Best" — the franchises that don't just rank in our annual Franchise 500, but rank

No. 1 in their respective industry categories. In categories as diverse as pizza and pet care, tutoring and tanning, these are the brands that rose above the competition in 2023 — and because more than 1,300 companies applied for this year's ranking, that competition was fierce.

Related: Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business

Some brands on this list have been on top for years — even decades — while others are just starting to make their mark in the franchise world. All of them are on this list because of how they ranked in the 2023 Franchise 500. That ranking, based on data gathered as of July 2022, evaluated each franchise company based on 150-plus data points in the areas of costs and fees, system size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Only the 500 top-scoring companies made it into the Franchise 500 — and only 152 ranked No. 1 in category, qualifying them to be called "best of the best."

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular brand. If you're interested in buying a franchise in a specific industry, it's important to consider all the franchise opportunities available within that industry and do your research to find which one will be No. 1 for you. Before investing in any franchise, make sure you read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees.

See the "Best of the Best" franchises list here.

Wavy Line
Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Franchise 500 Franchises Starting a Franchise Business Franchise Success Stories

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Be a Personal Concierge

Make every client feel like the most important person in the world with a personal concierge service.

Business News

Jack Dorsey Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Threads Follow Request: 'Too Soon'

Dorsey co-founded Twitter back in 2006.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

These Are America's Favorite 150 Mom & Pop Shops, According to Yelp and Entrepreneur

We looked at the data. Here are the small, most beloved shops that locals rave about the most.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

A Hotel Designed to Make You 'Gasp,' Boat Rides in the Everglades, and an Inn Deep Inside a Canyon: 15 of America's Favorite Local Vacation Experiences

These local BnBs and travel experience companies are guaranteed to make your vacation memorable.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

'Extraordinarily Tasty' Vegan Food and Ice Cream That Leaves You 'Speechless': America's 15 Favorite Local Food Spots

These mom and pop coffee shops and laid-back foodie destinations have customers coming from near and far.

By Entrepreneur Staff