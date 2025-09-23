This story appears in the September 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Want to buy a franchise outside the United States? You're in luck, because franchising is increasingly a global affair. Consider this statistic: Every year, we rank the top 500 franchises in our Franchise 500 list — and this year, nearly 45% of those brands' locations were outside the U.S.!

That's not to say global expansion is easy. It comes with plenty of challenges — from adapting products, services, and marketing to various locales and cultures, to dealing with different laws and regulations, to overcoming language barriers. But more and more franchisors see value in it, which is why we recognize the strongest global brands in this annual ranking.



To compile this list, we begin with our Franchise 500 ranking formula, which assesses and scores franchise opportunities based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. We adjust this formula to give extra weight to system size and growth outside of the U.S., and the resulting top-scoring companies become our 200 top global franchises.

This list can offer a great place to start your search if you're interested in buying a franchise outside of the U.S., or if you just want to get in business with a globally minded brand. But it is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. You should always do your own thorough research before investing in any franchise opportunity, to find out if it's right for you and your corner of the world. So make sure you read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees.

